Actor Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his first film of the year. The actor has been trotting around the town creating buzz for his upcoming release – ‘Srikanth.’ The movie is based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, the visually challenged leader and industrialist. After creating enough buzz, the makers have now finally unveiled the trailer of the film.
The 3:17 minute-long trailer of ‘Srikanth’ opens with a shot of Srikanth Bolla seated in a classroom with students. The students take turns to reveal what they want to become when they grow older. As the mic is passed to Bolla, he says that he wants to become the first visually challenged president of India. The trailer, then, moves to how Bolla excels in almost every hurdle that is presented in front of him. He fights against the education system that does not let him study science, and even the airport staff as they do not let him fly alone on his way to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
Advertisement
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Srikanth’ here.
The trailer gives the audience a glimpse into Bolla’s indomitable spirit. Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote, “A trailer that touched heart... Rajkumar Rao...You rock.” A second fan commented, “Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was truly a visionary... You have done wonders by making a film on Srikanth... The trailer itself looks like the film will be great.” A third fan said, “Bollywood is back on track with such amazing work!”
If anything, the trailer of ‘Srikanth’ promises a film that will inspire people. Rao has moulded himself into the character of Bolla and he looks convincing. On the other hand, Jyotika has beautifully supported Rao in her role as his teacher. However, in my opinion, the love story angle of Bolla was not necessary. The movie would have been impactful even without exploring this angle of his life.
Advertisement
Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, ‘Srikanth’ stars Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in prominent roles. The movie has been produced by T-Series Films and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. The movie will be released on May 10.