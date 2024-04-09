The 3:17 minute-long trailer of ‘Srikanth’ opens with a shot of Srikanth Bolla seated in a classroom with students. The students take turns to reveal what they want to become when they grow older. As the mic is passed to Bolla, he says that he wants to become the first visually challenged president of India. The trailer, then, moves to how Bolla excels in almost every hurdle that is presented in front of him. He fights against the education system that does not let him study science, and even the airport staff as they do not let him fly alone on his way to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).