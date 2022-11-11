Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Radhika Apte Says She Was 'Quite Nervous' On Doing Comedy In 'Monica O My Darling'

Actress Radhika Apte nailed it with her comic one-liners as a corrupt cop in the film 'Monica O My Darling'. However, it was not easy for her and was "quite nervous" as she was doing something like this.

Radhika Apte
Radhika Apte Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 12:32 pm

Talking about crisp comedy coming naturally to her, Radhika in a conversation with IANS said: "This is the first time I have done something like this. I was quite nervous about it but. Vasan had confidence."

The actress has several exchanged with actor Rajkummar Rao, with whom she says was "excited" to work with.

"I was very excited to work with Rajkummar and whatever we did was a product that I really enjoyed it. I love watching comedies. Hope I get to do more now."

Funnily, Radhika has even mouthed a funny viral meme "Kya karun main itni sundar hun" in the film during a dialogue exchange with Rajkummar.

How does she see the active exchange between films and memes?

Radhika said that she wasn't aware of the meme.

"I wasn't aware of it actually but I did it. I saw that TikTok video much later. I didn't know about it. "

'Monica O My Darling', which promises to be a tasteful neo-noir crime comedy thriller, is set to debut on Netflix on November 11.

