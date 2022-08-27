Radhika Apte Says She Said Yes To ‘Forensics’ Only Because Of Vikrant Massey

Radhika Apte rules the OTT space with hits like ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Sacred Games’, and the horror mini-series ‘Ghoul’ and her acting prowess can also be seen in 2016 independent films Phobia’ and ‘Parched’ which earned her further acclaim. So when the actor takes up some new project, it brings curiosity amongst her fans and followers.

The 36-year-old has teamed up with actor Vikrant Massey for the first time with ‘Forensics’ and she says that it was her long dream to work with him. “There was only one reason why I said yes to Forensics, it was Vikrant Massey. I wanted to work with him for a very long time and this film just made that happen. You wouldn’t believe it but I read the script much after I agreed to this project, I was that excited to work with him.”

She also says that “it was the perfect script for us, me as a cop and him as the Forensic specialist, solving the mystery together. I think the key to keeping up with the thriller element was the impeccable camaraderie between the two and the process of getting that right was an enriching one.”

‘Forensics’, a psychological thriller, takes us on a dark and twisted path, led by a cop and a forensic officer, steering towards a peculiar murder case.

This Saturday, &pictures is all set to bring one such mystery to the fore with the World Television Premiere of ’Forensics’. The film showcases a unique pairing of a police inspector and forensic officer teaming up to catch a serial killer who abducts little girls on their birthdays. Vikrant Massey impresses as a jaunty Forensic expert along with real & reel life fierce Radhika Apte as the Police inspector. With solid performances by Prachi Desai, Rohit Roy managed to capture attention throughout the journey of the film.

Vikrant says that he instantly got me attached to his character because of his passion for his profession. “Personally, I resonate with that. Playing a Forensic officer came with a lot of responsibilities as it isn’t an explored profession in the cinema and very little information is available generally as well. One thing I got to know during this process is that they are the most important part of any criminal investigation and how diligent they have to be. So, I spent a lot of time with real-life Forensic professionals to understand the body of work, which eventually really helped me get into the skin of the character.”