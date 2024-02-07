Yes, you read that right!

‘Pushpa 3’ is already in talks and there could soon be an announcement of the same. As the makers of ‘Pushpa 2’ are still finishing some final portions of the shoot, there is a possibility that a teaser for the third part might also get shot along with and it could be attached to the end of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. While there hasn’t yet been any confirmation on the same yet from anyone associated to the film, but the grapevine is ripe with speculations which makes you wonder – there is no smoke without fire.