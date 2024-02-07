There is some great news for the fans of the ‘Pushpa’ franchise. After the massive success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and the even greater anticipation for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, there are reports that suggest that Allu Arjun is already up and pumped for ‘Pushpa: The Roar’, the third installment in the franchise.
Yes, you read that right!
‘Pushpa 3’ is already in talks and there could soon be an announcement of the same. As the makers of ‘Pushpa 2’ are still finishing some final portions of the shoot, there is a possibility that a teaser for the third part might also get shot along with and it could be attached to the end of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. While there hasn’t yet been any confirmation on the same yet from anyone associated to the film, but the grapevine is ripe with speculations which makes you wonder – there is no smoke without fire.
The second part is said to revolve around the face off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. However, it might sow the seeds for some more new characters, which might become even more prominent in ‘Pushpa 3’.
Director Sukumar had once reportedly revealed that he had a very lengthy story written up, which could easily be as long as a web series. However, they’re shooting bit by bit and keeping it short and crisp to keep every installment of the franchise interesting. Allu Arjun too is quite involved with the storyline and the making of the film. As per reports he has been giving his precious inputs so as to make the franchise even better.
Are you excited for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ and ‘Pushpa: The Roar’? Share your thoughts with us right here.