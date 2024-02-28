JD Majethia has been known for producing shows across a wide range of genres under his banner Hatsoff Productions. However, what makes him stand apart from the rest is his comedy shows. The producer bankrolled both the seasons of ‘Sarabhai VS Sarabhai.’ In a latest interview, he revealed that the third season of this beloved comedy show is on the cards.
In a conversation with The Indian Express, JD Majethia revealed if he has plans of making a third season of the Ratna Pathak Shah starrer, ‘Sarabhai VS Sarabhai.’ The previous season of the show ended on a cliffhanger with Monisha leaving Sahil and going to Delhi with their son. Majethia said, “It is very much in mind, but for it to be on paper, there needs to be some wow factor. So, if you all pray, something should come up, but Sarabhai 3 is very much on the cards.”
The producer said that they are looking for something different that would make the third season stand out from the previous two. The first season of ‘Sarabhai VS Sarabhai’ aired on television in 2004. The second season, ‘Sarabhai VS Sarabhai Take 2’, streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in 2017.
Majethia was last seen in ‘Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan’. The movie did not work at the box office. Reflecting on the film, he said, “We went wrong choosing the release date for the film. We released it on a weekend when Sunday was the World Cup finals. For any small-budget film, Sunday business is very important, but for us, it was a complete washout. Secondly, our film fell prey to piracy.”
While a lot of details about ‘Sarabhai VS Sarabhai 3’ are under wraps, fans of the show have got something to look forward to.