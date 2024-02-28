In a conversation with The Indian Express, JD Majethia revealed if he has plans of making a third season of the Ratna Pathak Shah starrer, ‘Sarabhai VS Sarabhai.’ The previous season of the show ended on a cliffhanger with Monisha leaving Sahil and going to Delhi with their son. Majethia said, “It is very much in mind, but for it to be on paper, there needs to be some wow factor. So, if you all pray, something should come up, but Sarabhai 3 is very much on the cards.”