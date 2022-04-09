Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Praises 'Desi' Representation Of India In 'Bridgerton' Season 2

'Bridgerton' season 2 is gathering praise for its production and representation of different cultures. Actress Priyanka Chopra also joined the list of admirers as she took to her Instagram to praise the show.

Priyanka Chopra Praises 'Desi' Representation Of India In 'Bridgerton' Season 2
Priyanka Chopra Instagram/ @priyankachopra

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 3:44 pm

Period drama ‘Bridgerton’s’ season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. But the series has been creating buzz worldwide ever since the release of the new season. The show is created by producer-screenwriter Shonda Rhimes and is winning acclamations for its production quality and portrayal of various cultures. 

The second season is especially impressing the audience with its showcase of Indian culture through the characters Kate and Edwina Sharma. The characters are played by Indian-origin actresses Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran, according to the Economic Times. 

Related stories

Simone Ashley Confirms 'Bridgerton' Season 3, Says Kate And Anthony Are Just Getting Started

'Khabi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Title Track To Feature In 'Bridgerton' Season Two

Netflix Show 'Bridgerton' Spin-Off To Focus On Queen Charlotte

While the list of admirers of ‘Bridgerton’ is long, it also has actress Priyanka Chopra in it. The actress took to her Instagram to praise the show and its creators. She mentioned that it was a ‘wonderful feeling’ to see ‘desi’ representation in the series. 

Priyanka Chopra's Story
Priyanka Chopra's Story Instagram/ @priyankachopra

Chopra went on the recollect her earlier memories when such representations were considered as an anomaly. She concluded the post with admiration for the characters of the Sharma sisters. 

The actress tagged the lead actors and creator of ‘Bridgerton’ and wrote, “I have to say..it's so wonderful to see desi representation on mainstream TV. It was such an anomaly when I started. Love the show and the Sharma sisters.” 

On the professional side, Chopra will be next seen in ‘Text For You’ and ‘Citadel’. Her last appearance was in ‘The Matrix Resurrection’.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bridgerton Bridgerton Season 2 Simone Ashley Charithra Chandran Netflix Indian Culture Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka Chopra Hollywood
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ramtek: A Secret Getaway in Maharashtra

Ramtek: A Secret Getaway in Maharashtra

Live Streaming Of SA Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 2: Watch South Africa Vs Bangladesh Cricket Live

Live Streaming Of SA Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 2: Watch South Africa Vs Bangladesh Cricket Live