Priyanka Chopra Praises 'Desi' Representation Of India In 'Bridgerton' Season 2

Period drama ‘Bridgerton’s’ season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. But the series has been creating buzz worldwide ever since the release of the new season. The show is created by producer-screenwriter Shonda Rhimes and is winning acclamations for its production quality and portrayal of various cultures.

The second season is especially impressing the audience with its showcase of Indian culture through the characters Kate and Edwina Sharma. The characters are played by Indian-origin actresses Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran, according to the Economic Times.

While the list of admirers of ‘Bridgerton’ is long, it also has actress Priyanka Chopra in it. The actress took to her Instagram to praise the show and its creators. She mentioned that it was a ‘wonderful feeling’ to see ‘desi’ representation in the series.

Priyanka Chopra's Story Instagram/ @priyankachopra

Chopra went on the recollect her earlier memories when such representations were considered as an anomaly. She concluded the post with admiration for the characters of the Sharma sisters.

The actress tagged the lead actors and creator of ‘Bridgerton’ and wrote, “I have to say..it's so wonderful to see desi representation on mainstream TV. It was such an anomaly when I started. Love the show and the Sharma sisters.”

On the professional side, Chopra will be next seen in ‘Text For You’ and ‘Citadel’. Her last appearance was in ‘The Matrix Resurrection’.