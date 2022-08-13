Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Pays Tribute To Anne Heche: You Will Always Have A Special Place In My Heart

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has paid a heartfelt tribute to actress Anne Heche, who passed away following a fiery car crash.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has paid a heartfelt tribute to actress Anne Heche
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has paid a heartfelt tribute to actress Anne Heche IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 3:20 pm

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has paid a heartfelt tribute to actress Anne Heche, who passed away following a fiery car crash.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she wrote an emotional note for her Heche, with whom she worked with in the series 'Quantico'.

"My heart goes out to Anne Heche's children, family, friends, and everyone who grieves. It was an honour to have known you and worked by your side. You were a lovely person and an incredible actress. You will always have a special place in my heart."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has paid a heartfelt tribute to actress Anne Heche
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has paid a heartfelt tribute to actress Anne Heche Instagram Stories/@priyankachopra

Hollywood personality Ellen DeGeneres, who dated Anne Heche in the 1990s, also remembered the late actress.

She tweeted, "This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love."


Heche, 53, had been coma in the hospital with a severe brain injury after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles building on August 5.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Priyanka Chopra Ellen DeGeneres Anne Heche Car Crash Celebrity Death Condolence Driving Under Influence Death
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

We The People: The Matchmaker For Girls From Impoverished Families

We The People: The Matchmaker For Girls From Impoverished Families

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live