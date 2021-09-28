Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sidhartha Mallya Responds To Having Been Rejected From Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Quantico’

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s son, Sidhartha Mallya finally talks about the reports of him being rejected at the auditions of Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Quantico’.

Sidhartha Mallya Responds To Having Been Rejected From Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Quantico’
Sidhartha Mallya And Priyanka Chopra | Instagram

Trending

Sidhartha Mallya Responds To Having Been Rejected From Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Quantico’
outlookindia.com
2021-09-28T18:56:36+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 6:56 pm

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s son, Sidhartha Mallya has responded to allegations that he was 'rejected' for a role in the American television series 'Quantico', which was actress Priyanka Chopra's first Hollywood production and lasted three seasons. Sidhartha Mallya has stated that he objects to the Indian media using words like ‘rejected’ and ‘failed’ when discussing something as subjective as art.

Responding to the ‘Quantico’ stories and where he stands in his acting journey, he told Film Companion, “I never spoke about ‘Quantico’. That was written about by journalists in India. I love the way that… I remember that so clearly. You just used the word ‘rejected’ and I remember all the press around it, because Priyanka, it was her show…”

He continued, “They also used the word ‘failed’. And I just love the way that the Indian press go to these very negative terms. The fact of the matter is, you have 100 people auditioning for a role. You don’t get the role, someone gets it. That doesn’t mean you ‘failed’ or you got ‘rejected’. It’s not a test, it’s art. It’s subjective. I found that very funny… If that’s the case then I failed in over a 100 auditions. Great. But it’s different in the West. In India, we’ve seen this, there’s a much quicker route for people to go from zero to stardom and lead films than there is in the West, in that model.” 

He confessed that he is perhaps not as far ahead in his profession as he imagined he would be when he began focusing on his acting career, but he believes he has paid his dues by conducting auditions and attending theatre school. Sidhartha Mallya stated that "there were far faster methods" for him to achieve success "given the access" that he had.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Sidhartha Mallya Vijay Mallya Priyanka Chopra Mumbai Bollywood Hollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

The ‘Break Point’ Of Mahesh Bhupati And Leander Paes

The ‘Break Point’ Of Mahesh Bhupati And Leander Paes

Ayushmann Khurrana-Themed Baby Shower Goes Viral Online; Actor Calls It “Cute”

Abhay Deol Makes His Relationship With Shilo Shiv Suleman Insta Official?

Ranbir Kapoor Gets The Sweetest Birthday Wish On His 39th Birthday From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Rhea Chakraborty To Join 'Bigg Boss 15'?

R. Kelly Found Guilty On All Counts In Sex Trafficking Trial

‘I Chose Me’; Anusha Dandekar On Her Break-Up With Karan Kundra

Shahid Kapoor Would ‘Love To Work With’ Samantha Prabhu

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Bond Producer Says New James Bond Won’t Be Revealed Before 2022

Bond Producer Says New James Bond Won’t Be Revealed Before 2022

Javed Akhtar Issued Show-Cause Notice By Thane Court After RSS-Taliban Remarks

Javed Akhtar Issued Show-Cause Notice By Thane Court After RSS-Taliban Remarks

Watch: The Weeknd’s Emotional Speech After Receiving The Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award Goes Viral!

Watch: The Weeknd’s Emotional Speech After Receiving The Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award Goes Viral!

Tiger Shroff Is In London, For Not One, But Two Projects: Details Inside!

Tiger Shroff Is In London, For Not One, But Two Projects: Details Inside!

Read More from Outlook

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Harish Manav / The announcement came days after Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed the Chief Minister of Punjab following the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh.

Zojila Tunnel Work Is Challenging But Govt Has Strong Will To Complete It In Time: Gadkari

Zojila Tunnel Work Is Challenging But Govt Has Strong Will To Complete It In Time: Gadkari

Naseer Ganai / The union minister visited the Zojila tunnel, which will be the longest tunnel in Asia, and reviewed the progress of work.

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

Follow here live cricket scores and updates of KKR vs DC. Delhi Capitals are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Kanhaiya Kumar Joins Congress, Dalit Leader Jignesh Mevani Extends Support

Kanhaiya Kumar Joins Congress, Dalit Leader Jignesh Mevani Extends Support

Outlook Web Desk / Former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar was previously with the CPI(M) while Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is an independent MLA from Gujarat and the convener of RDAM.

Advertisement