Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra On Russia-Ukraine War: There Are Innocent Lives Living In This War Zone

Actress Priyanka Chopra reacted to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. She called the situation ‘terrifying’ and asked for a contribution on behalf of UNICEF for help.

Priyanka Chopra On Russia-Ukraine War: There Are Innocent Lives Living In This War Zone
Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 5:37 pm

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra reacted to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. She called the situation ‘terrifying’ and asked for a contribution on behalf of UNICEF for help. Chopra shared a video of news coverage on her Instagram handle about the situation in which Russia invaded Ukraine. In the video, it has been shown how people have turned subway stations into underground bunkers to stay safe during the war.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Related stories

Ukraine Crisis: Indian Students Stuck In Crosshairs Of Russian Invasion

Russia-Ukraine War: Gauahar Khan Urges All To Act Against Bigotry, Injustice, Division And Hatred

Sonu Sood Expresses Concern Over Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Chopra added, "The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future. It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world. There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me. Here is more info at the link in my bio about how to assist the people of Ukraine (sic)." Chopra was appointed as Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2016.

For the unversed, Russia launched a military operation on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin made the announcement in a surprise televised address.

Since then, actor Sonu Sood urged the Indian Embassy in Ukraine to help find an alternative route for the evacuation of stranded Indians. He tweeted on Thursday, "There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are stuck in Ukraine, I am sure Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine (sic)."

Actress Tillotama Shome also expressed concern over the Ukraine crisis. She wrote on Twitter, “I worry incessantly for my mother who is battling cancer in the midst of covid. But when I think of the families and cancer patients in the middle of war, my brain just ceases to comprehend. Nothing absolutely nothing is uglier than war. Mother's don't give life for war (sic).”

Actress Richa Chadha reacted to the war news and tweeted, “Every annexation/withdrawal of troops that push a country back into the Dark Ages/new data privacy rules, everything that’ll happen now will happen to ‘further democracy’ and in ‘national interest’. If people don’t fight for freedom, we’ll be glorified serfs again (sic).”

Many other celebs have been constantly tweeting and putting out their thoughts and prayers for the Indians who are stuck amidst the war in Ukraine.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Russia Ukraine Russia Ukarine Tension Priyanka Chopra Sonu Sood UNICEF Video Instagram Priyanka Chopra Sonu Sood Richa Chaddha Tillotama Shome India Russia Ukraine
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

PM Narendra Modi Sends A Condolence Note To Raveena Tandon On Her Father's Death

PM Narendra Modi Sends A Condolence Note To Raveena Tandon On Her Father's Death

Matt Reeves Says Batman Is Emblematic of Vengeance In 'The Batman'

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding Bash Attended By The Who's Who Of Bollywood

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Legal Trouble Or A Publicity Ploy?

Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs

The poll lit view of Gorakhpur city.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive