Priyanka Chopra On Russia-Ukraine War: There Are Innocent Lives Living In This War Zone

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra reacted to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. She called the situation ‘terrifying’ and asked for a contribution on behalf of UNICEF for help. Chopra shared a video of news coverage on her Instagram handle about the situation in which Russia invaded Ukraine. In the video, it has been shown how people have turned subway stations into underground bunkers to stay safe during the war.

Chopra added, "The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future. It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world. There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me. Here is more info at the link in my bio about how to assist the people of Ukraine (sic)." Chopra was appointed as Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2016.

For the unversed, Russia launched a military operation on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin made the announcement in a surprise televised address.

Since then, actor Sonu Sood urged the Indian Embassy in Ukraine to help find an alternative route for the evacuation of stranded Indians. He tweeted on Thursday, "There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are stuck in Ukraine, I am sure Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine (sic)."

Actress Tillotama Shome also expressed concern over the Ukraine crisis. She wrote on Twitter, “I worry incessantly for my mother who is battling cancer in the midst of covid. But when I think of the families and cancer patients in the middle of war, my brain just ceases to comprehend. Nothing absolutely nothing is uglier than war. Mother's don't give life for war (sic).”

Actress Richa Chadha reacted to the war news and tweeted, “Every annexation/withdrawal of troops that push a country back into the Dark Ages/new data privacy rules, everything that’ll happen now will happen to ‘further democracy’ and in ‘national interest’. If people don’t fight for freedom, we’ll be glorified serfs again (sic).”

Many other celebs have been constantly tweeting and putting out their thoughts and prayers for the Indians who are stuck amidst the war in Ukraine.