Priyanka Chopra Gives A Glimpse Of Her Daughter Malti Marie In New Post

Actor Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her motherhood phase and in a new social media post, she shared a video of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas listening to the song 'Sasural Genda Phool' from the film 'Delhi-6'. One could see Malti’s back is facing the camera and she is dressed in pink and is wearing a pink headband, while resting on Priyanka’s leg. In the background, Priyanka can be heard laughing.

Priyanka captioned the video, “Saturday mornings be like…” The video received much love from Farhaan Akhtar, Dia Mirza, Sameera Reddy and Huma Qureshi. While Farhan, Dia, and Huma dropped several hearts, Sameera wrote, “Glorious moments of abundant joy…”

Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti via surrogacy earlier this year and have been sharing photos and videos of Malti since then. Last week, she shared a selfie with Malti and wrote, “Love like no other…” She has also treated fans to photos and videos of their family poolside dates. However, she hasn’t revealed Malti’s face on social media yet, though her mother Madhu Chopra had hinted that the couple might do so after the baby turns one.

The couple had shared the first photo with Malti on Mother’s Day. In the lengthy post, Priyanka had mentioned the ‘rollercoaster’ they had been on, as the baby had been in NICU for over 100 days. “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse, and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you,” a part of her post read.

Priyanka is also busy with multiple work assignments including 'Citadel' with the Russo Brothers and Farhan Akhtar’s 'Jee Le Zaraa'