Art & Entertainment

Priya Banerjee Embracing Challenge Of Playing A Role Much Older Than Her Age In 'Mohmaaya'

Actress Priya Banerjee, who will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Mohmaaya', has opened up about her character in the film, saying she is embracing the challenge of playing a role much older than her age for the first time.

X
Priya Banerjee Photo: X
info_icon

Actress Priya Banerjee, who will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Mohmaaya', has opened up about her character in the film, saying she is embracing the challenge of playing a role much older than her age for the first time.

'Mohmaaya' delves into the complexities of extra-marital affairs. The story marks a significant departure for Banerjee, who takes on a role unlike any she has played before. Priya, who plays Maaya in the film, a character embroiled in the emotional turbulence of an extra-marital relationship, said: "This is the first time I’m playing a character like this. It's an extremely mature love story filled with a multitude of emotions. It stands apart from the stories I’ve been a part of before."

"Additionally, I’m embracing the challenge of playing a character much older than my age for the first time, which adds a new layer of depth to my performance," she added. The film also stars Mahesh Shetty, who is known for his performance in 'Fighter', and his upcoming role as the main antagonist in Yash's 'Toxic Next'. Directed by Ankoosh Bhatt, 'Mohmaaya' promises to be a riveting 90-minute digital film that will be released on an OTT platform soon.

Priya, who has worked in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films, started her career in 2013 with the Telugu movie 'Kiss'. In 2015, she made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Gupta's 'Jazbaa'. She has also been a part of movies like 'Joru', 'Asura', '2016 The End', 'Dil Jo Na Keh Saka', 'Chithiram Pesuthadi 2', and 'Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna'. Priya has also featured in web series like 'Hello Mini', 'Bekaaboo', 'Twisted 3', 'Bhanwar', '11th Hour', 'Rana Naidu', and most recently 'Adhura'.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Congress Issues Whip To Its LS MPs
  2. In Photos: First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha
  3. Former J-K Bar Association President Arrested In Advocate Murder Case
  4. In Photos: Students Hold Protests Against NEET Scam
  5. UP: Two Brothers Die By Suicide After Being 'Harassed' By Hathras Police; Probe Underway
Entertainment News
  1. Zayn Ibad Khan Had A 'High Calorie Meal' Once A Week For His 'Gunaah' Character
  2. Raashii Khanna Would Love To Work With Prabhas Because 'He's Doing Great Work’
  3. Rajpal Yadav: I Have Received The Audience’s Blessings For My Comedic Roles And I Am Equally Blessed For My Serious Roles
  4. Paps, Privacy, Actors And Inappropriate Angles
  5. 'Truly Blessed To Have Each Other': Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Share Romantic Pics From Their Wedding Reception
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  2. Frank Duckworth: DLS Method's Co-Inventor Passes Away Aged 84
  3. Copa America 2024: Skipper James Rodriguez Wants More From Colombia After Opening Win
  4. Real Madrid Captain Nacho To Leave Boyhood Club
  5. England Vs Slovenia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group C Match
World News
  1. Kenyan Parliament Set Ablaze Amid Anti-Tax Riots, Several Protestors Shot
  2. Malaysia And Thailand Looking To Join BRICS | Here's Why
  3. Woman Kills Her 2 Children, Googles 'Can Foreigner Be Charged With Murder In The UK?' Before Committing Crime
  4. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Calls Her India Visit 'Pivotal' For Bilateral Ties
  5. Amidst Criticism, Pak Govt Says New Counter-Terror Operation Would Not Be Kinetic Large-Scale Military campaign
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Congress Issues Whip To Its LS MPs