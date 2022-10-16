Prithviraj Sukumaran's Wife Plans A Surprise Birthday Getaway For Him

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is renowned for raising the bar in cinema with each performance he gives, is currently celebrating his birthday in Dubai with his family.

His wife Supriya Menon, who has consistently planned incredible birthday surprises for Prithviraj over the years, seems to have surprised him with a Dubai trip this time.

Despite having a very busy schedule, Prithviraj Sukumaran never fails to prioritise spending time with his family over everything else.

Speaking of surprises, Prithviraj said: "For me, celebrations and planning are not my top priorities. The person in charge of planning these surprise birthday parties is always my wife. Even the birthday gifts and the trip were a surprise, and I just received the tickets a day prior. All I know is that she convinced me to agree to take three days off."

On the professional front, Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for his 'L2:Empuraan' which is going to be released on the big screens in 2023.

His fans can't wait to see him back on the big screen in 'Gold' and 'Mayflower', both of which are coming out this year.

There are going to be a few more announcements of his upcoming projects today and his fans cannot wait for him to return to the screens of Hindi film industry.