Prerna Wanvari On Playing A Pregnant Woman Abandoned By Her Husband

TV actress Prerna Wanvari, who was seen in 'Bandini', 'Koi Aane Ko Hai', 'Parichay' and many more is all set to be seen in 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' as Kadambari.



Sayli Salunkhe and Karan V Grover are the show's leads.



Talking about her character, Prerna says: "It started off as a general conversation with Sandiip Sickand who was my director in many previous shows. I said yes instantly to whatever he had for me to play in the show since he always selects the best parts for me."



"That is how it began. In the show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai', I'm playing the role of a pregnant woman who has been left alone by her husband just after two years of marriage. I will be portraying the role of 'Kadambari' in this show, who is helpless and alone and doesn't know where to go."



Furthermore, she opens up about the bond with Sayali and adds: "Sayali is a very sweet person who is very fun to hang out with. My character's interaction was the most with her so we bonded well together. We have tea on the set."



"As we both are dancers, it was easy to start a conversation with her and we had a lot to talk about. It was enjoyable for me to shoot certain moments that were extremely engaging. Due to our bonding we gave the best shot in the first take itself," she concludes.



It is a love story between Ritesh Malhotra(Karan) and Indu (played by Sayli Salunkhe). The story lies in the concept where Indu felt that life was unfair to her until she met Zoon (Kiara Sadh), a new-born orphaned baby and decided to nurture her.



Produced by SOL Productions and Sandip Sickand Telefilms 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' will air on Star Bharat.

[With Inputs From IANS]