Actor Preity Zinta recently turned heads when she made her appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The actor is at the film festival to present a special honour award to cinematographer Santosh Sivan. In a recent interview, she revealed why she didn’t take up any project in six years. She revealed that she was focusing on her business and personal life.
In a conversation with DD India, Preity Zinta revealed why she had not taken up any films in the past six years after ‘Bhaiaji Superhit.’ She revealed that she didn’t want to do films. The actor said, “I didn't want to do a film. I was focusing on business, I wanted to focus on my personal life. People forget that for women, as actors, your craft is important, you want a body of work, but you have a biological clock. I've never dated anyone in the industry. I've never dated an actor. So, the logical thing was I also needed to have my own family.”
She continued, “It's great to play various lives, but you shouldn't forget to live your life. So, I wanted to have children. Business was also very exciting since it was something new. But mostly, I wanted to focus on my personal life. I really don't want to be an accomplished actor and a lonely person.”
Zinta stressed on a woman’s biological clock and said that nature isn’t equal to men and women. She said, “It's for every woman who works out there. Everybody tells you that I want equality, I want to work as hard as a man. But the world, they don't give you equality. You have a biological clock. Nature isn't equal to you, so you have to leave what you're doing and focus on that. My kids are two-and-a-half and I'm back at work. I'm loving work, but there's so much guilt every day that I'm missing out.”
On the work front, the actor is set to make a comeback with ‘Lahore 1947’ where she will share the screen with Sunny Deol.