In a conversation with DD India, Preity Zinta revealed why she had not taken up any films in the past six years after ‘Bhaiaji Superhit.’ She revealed that she didn’t want to do films. The actor said, “I didn't want to do a film. I was focusing on business, I wanted to focus on my personal life. People forget that for women, as actors, your craft is important, you want a body of work, but you have a biological clock. I've never dated anyone in the industry. I've never dated an actor. So, the logical thing was I also needed to have my own family.”