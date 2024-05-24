Cannes 2024: Preity Zinta Dazzles In A Shimmery Pearl White Gown For Her First Appearance

The actress is at the Film Festival to present the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography Award to her longtime collaborator, Santosh Sivan. Their partnership began with the film ‘Dil Se’ in 1998, a romantic drama directed by Mani Ratnam, where the awardee served as the cinematographer. Now, after many years, they’re reuniting for Zinta’s acting comeback project, ‘Lahore 1947.’