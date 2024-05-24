Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2024: Preity Zinta Dazzles In A Shimmery Pearl White Gown For Her First Appearance

Preity Zinta made her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006.

Instagram
Preity Zinta at Cannes 2024 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Popular actress Preity Zinta is part of the Indian delegation scheduled to attend the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Departing for the French Riviera earlier this week, the actress is set to make her first appearance at this year’s prestigious event, albeit she has not yet graced the red carpet.

On Friday, a video emerged on social media showcasing the actress preparing to step onto the red carpet. In the video, she gracefully posed, showing all angles of her shimmering pearl white gown. Complementing her simple yet chic attire with pearl earrings and hair neatly tied back, she exuded elegance while striking a pose against the river.

The actress is at the Film Festival to present the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography Award to her longtime collaborator, Santosh Sivan. Their partnership began with the film ‘Dil Se’ in 1998, a romantic drama directed by Mani Ratnam, where the awardee served as the cinematographer. Now, after many years, they’re reuniting for Zinta’s acting comeback project, ‘Lahore 1947.’

The ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ star left for the French city on Tuesday from Mumbai. Her husband, Gene Goodenough, accompanied her to the airport. The couple was seen sharing a hug before she rushed inside the terminal.

With this appearance, she joins the list of actresses who have walked the red carpet and attended panel discussions this year, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Her history with Cannes dates back to 2006, when she made her first appearance, gracing the premieres of ‘The Wind That Shakes The Barley’ and ‘Paris, Je T’aime.’ She then came back in 2013, but as the brand ambassador for the luxury watch brand, Chopard.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she is making her acting comeback with the Rajkumar Santoshi-directorial, ‘Lahore 1947.’ She will be sharing screen space with Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal, and the period drama is slated for release next year.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bangladesh MP 'Honey-Trapped' Before 'Murder'? Bengal CID Detains One | Case So Far
  2. The Last Stand: Niyamgiri Villagers Boycott Election To Oppose ‘Arbitrary’ Arrests, Bauxite Mining  
  3. Haryana: 7 Killed, 25 Others Injured After Truck Rams Into Mini Bus In Ambala
  4. Politics Of Mining: Why Some Goans Don't Want Mining To Resume
  5. Environment Issues Missing From Poll Agenda In Himachal, Uttarakhand
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: 'Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know' By India's Chidananda S Naik Wins La Cinef First Prize
  2. Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari Walks The Red Carpet In An Elegant Gaurav Gupta Strapless Gown
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Wears Rented Clothes And Jewellery: Bhaade Ke Hain, Lautana Padta Hai
  4. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Salman Khan Cried While Shooting For 'Maine Pyar Kiya's 'Kabootar Ja' Song For THIS Reason
  5. Here's Why Abdu Rozik Rejected The Opportunity To Participate In Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Through To Malaysia Masters SF
  2. French Open Draw: Rafael Nadal To Face Alexander Zverev In First Round - In Pics
  3. USA Vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Bangladesh Lose Series As United States Stun Asian Giants Ahead Of World Cup
  4. Geneva Open: Novak Djokovic Beats Tallon Griekspoor, Breezes Into Semi-Finals - In Pics
  5. Jabra Ladies Open 2024: India's Diksha Dagar Gets Off To Modest Start
World News
  1. US Regulators Take Aim At Live Nation: Lawsuit Alleges 'Monopoly' Tactics In Live Music Industry
  2. List Of Countries Which Recognise Palestine In 2024
  3. Pope Francis Clears Sainthood For Italian Teenager. How Someone Becomes A Saint
  4. Nepali Woman Climber Sets Record As Fastest Female Climber Of Everest
  5. Graduate Route Safe For Now As UK Cracks Down On Student Visas
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi Can Do Everything,' Says Shah; Security Tightened In Bengal's Nandigram After BJP Worker's Death
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic Beats Tallon Griekspoor, Enters Geneva Open Semis