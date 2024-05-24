Cannes 2024: Preity Zinta Dazzles In A Shimmery Pearl White Gown For Her First Appearance

Popular actress Preity Zinta is part of the Indian delegation scheduled to attend the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Departing for the French Riviera earlier this week, the actress is set to make her first appearance at this year’s prestigious event, albeit she has not yet graced the red carpet.
On Friday, a video emerged on social media showcasing the actress preparing to step onto the red carpet. In the video, she gracefully posed, showing all angles of her shimmering pearl white gown. Complementing her simple yet chic attire with pearl earrings and hair neatly tied back, she exuded elegance while striking a pose against the river.
The actress is at the Film Festival to present the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography Award to her longtime collaborator, Santosh Sivan. Their partnership began with the film ‘Dil Se’ in 1998, a romantic drama directed by Mani Ratnam, where the awardee served as the cinematographer. Now, after many years, they’re reuniting for Zinta’s acting comeback project, ‘Lahore 1947.’
The ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ star left for the French city on Tuesday from Mumbai. Her husband, Gene Goodenough, accompanied her to the airport. The couple was seen sharing a hug before she rushed inside the terminal.
With this appearance, she joins the list of actresses who have walked the red carpet and attended panel discussions this year, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sobhita Dhulipala.
Her history with Cannes dates back to 2006, when she made her first appearance, gracing the premieres of ‘The Wind That Shakes The Barley’ and ‘Paris, Je T’aime.’ She then came back in 2013, but as the brand ambassador for the luxury watch brand, Chopard.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, she is making her acting comeback with the Rajkumar Santoshi-directorial, ‘Lahore 1947.’ She will be sharing screen space with Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal, and the period drama is slated for release next year.