After Voting, Preity Zinta Declares That 'Our Choice Today Will Impact Every Single Day Of Our Lives'

The 'Veer-Zaara' actress captioned the picture: "I just went out to vote. Did you? Today is the most important day for the future of our city, our state and our country. Our choice today will impact every single day of our lives for the next 5 years so please don't give up on your power. Go out & vote for a better future #Govote #beresposible #Jaihind #ting."