Wamiqa Gabbi, Pratik Gandhi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh among others, will be starring in the Indian adaptation of the American romantic comedy anthology series 'Modern Love' developed by John Carney. Several noteworthy directors including Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Anjali Menon, Alankrita Shrivastava, Dhruv Sehgal, and Shonali Bose would directing the stories for this project.

“Each of the actors are helming different directors stories in the anthology. And it’s an exciting line up of director and actors who have come together. The series was shot late in 2021 and is believed to be releasing soon on the platform,” a source close to the production informs us.

'Moden Love', streaming on Amazon Prime, explores love in its complicated and beautiful forms, as well as its effects on people. Each episode brings to life a different story that has been inspired by a column in the New York Post.

The Indian adaptation will have a similar yet fresh concept around the various stories being presented as episodes. The project has been short in the last two months of 2021. It will be up for release soon on the platform. The show was shot across Mumbai and Delhi. All the actors who are supposedly part of the project have each being doing a slew of impressive work including Wamiqa Gabbi and Pratik Gandhi, having already made their grand OTT debuts in 2020 and 2021 respectively.