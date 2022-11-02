Prateek Kuhad On His ‘The Way That Lovers Do' India Tour: It’s For My Fans, New And Old, Who Love My Music

In September this year, Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad announced the India leg of his 'The Way That Lovers Do' World Tour. Slated to spread over 2 months and spanning 15 cities, Prateek has already kicked off the tour on October 29 in Mumbai, followed by October 30 in Pune.

He will wrap it up on December 18 in Goa, after performing his hot new favourites such as 'Just A Word' and 'Favourite Peeps' and evergreen hits such as 'cold/mess' and 'Kasoor' in cities such as Chandigarh, Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Bengaluru among others.

Sharing how the two concerts have panned out for him, Prateek told Outlook, “I’ve already played in Mumbai and Pune, and the shows were incredible. Right before the show, I was a bit nervous because a show of this scale, I haven’t done since 2019. But things went really well, the planning was crazy because me and my team have been working on this for the past 6-8 months. It was fun working on everything. My agency Big Bad Wolf did a fabulous job at coordinating everything.”

The much-loved singer further affirmed that all he really aims is to make songs as best as he can and the concerts are a part of it. “I am not really targeting any audience. For me, it is about making songs as best I can, and making an album I am really proud of. Then, I take it on the road to as many people in the world to listen to my music. The concerts are also for my fans, new and old, who love my music. I want to go out there and play for them.”

Nonetheless, the album, ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ has been in the making for a long time. Revealing how he came up with it, Prateek revealed, “I have been writing songs for ‘The Way That Lovers Do' for quite a few years now, and this is how I put my album together. I keep writing songs, even on the road or resting or at home. I try to write regularly, as much as I can when I get the chance. Then I look at everything together and assess how it works as an album. I pick out songs that I like the most and then get into the production phase. That’s how ‘The Way That Lovers Do' came about. We produced it in Seattle last year and worked with local musicians as well.”

So, what really motivates him to create a song? Prateek said he writes because he just likes writing songs. “I don’t know what motivates me to create a song, it came naturally to me once I started playing guitar, which was when I was 16-17. I just like the process overall of making the song, getting into production, and adding different layers of making into an entity.”

Last but not the least, Prateek has plans to keep touring this year. “I am going to write in the middle of it all. Next year, in summer, I will probably get more into album making,” he signed off.

The India leg of 'The Way That Lovers Do' India Tour is produced and presented by BookMyShow, Big Bad Wolf, and TribeVibe.