Prakash Jha: It’s Not That We’ll Not Show Sex, Crime But It Must Be Our Responsibility That We Don’t Glorify Them

Jha spoke to Outlook earlier about the raging topic of OTT censorship, how one can self-censor and how every individual has the right to not watch a particular show or film if they don’t like the content. Excerpts from the prior interview:

Should There Be Censorship On OTT Platforms?

I prefer to have guidelines, which can be self-monitored. I have never been in favour of censorship. Who will decide what I will see, what I will say and what I will eat. The interesting thing is, who will censor the one who does the censor? Everyone has his or her own different perspective. I have often faced problems getting censor certification for my films. It is difficult to say how different board members from different regions and social backgrounds will view the subject. I respect social conscience more. If anyone crosses all these limits, laws exist to deal with it. Society as a whole is stronger and wiser than the state. Let it have the freedom to accept or reject.

Is it right to force filmmakers to change or delete scenes?

If we have submitted the work to the censor board for certification, and if that is the only way one can publicly exhibit one’s film, then I guess one has to abide by the rule. Of course, there are forums you can appeal to if you are not happy with the decision of the board.

Doesn’t censorship infringe on the right to freedom of expression and creative licence?

I wouldn’t comment on this at the moment. Who has seen what will happen tomorrow? Let it go. We must still wait.

Does self-censorship work?

I have always been of the view that we should have regulations and guidelines and not a body that will sit and censor the content. It is our responsibility to make sure that law, human sensibility, cultural and religious values are not hurt and disturbed. The censor board should only classify the content concerning its suitability for different age groups.

Shouldn’t the viewers decide what they will watch?

Absolutely, and that is what happens. Individuals and families always have the choice to switch off the content they dislike. Indecent material can’t be widely accepted. It is not that we will not show sex, crime in films but as content producers it must be our responsibility that we do not glorify them.