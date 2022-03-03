Prabhas Wants To Get Married, Says It Will Happen At The Right Time

Actor Prabhas has been one of the most sought after bachelors in the film industry. With the success of the 'Baahubali' franchise, the actor's fan following has grown in large numbers. While many rumours around his relationships have surfaced time and again, the actor has never spoken about his personal life. However, in a recent interview he has said that he ready to tie the knot.

The actor will soon be seen in the movie 'Radhe Shyam' which is a period romantic film and also stars actress Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

In an interview with News 18, the actor was asked about his marriage plans and he said, "My prediction on love went wrong and that is the reason I haven’t got married,” the actor said."

The 'Saaho' actor also revealed that like every concerned parent, his mother also often nags him about finding a life partner.

“The conversation always happens at home. It is very normal. Every mother wants his child to settle down and have kids and sometimes my mother also asks me to think about settling down. During 'Baahubali', I told her that let me finish the movie then I’ll think about it. Now, I don’t have a choice so I tell her not to stress and it will happen. I want to get married and settled down but it will happen at the right time," the actor said.

'Radhe Shyam' has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu and will also release in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The movie is set to hit theatres on March 11.

Besides 'Radhe Shyam', Prabhas also has Telugu film 'Salaar' in the pipeline, which has been shot in Hyderabad. The movie stars him along with actress Shruti Haasan. The actor will also be seen alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Deepika Padukone in the tentatively titled film 'K'.

The actor will also be seen in 'Adipurush' alonside Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The film is directed by Om Raut.