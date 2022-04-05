Prabhas To Undergo Knee Surgery

Actor Prabhas will be out of action for a while. According to reports, the actor will soon be having his knee surgery and has also gone out of the country for the same.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the surgery has been long pending and the team says that it is ‘minor’ in nature. However, according to the report, the actor will not be shooting for the next two to three months and needs to be on full bed rest till he recovers from the procedure.

A source from Hyderabad said that the actor actually hurt himself during the shoot of his film ‘Saaho’ and was to get the procedure done. However, he was not able to take out time and has finally decided to get it done now. “His leg had been injured during the action scenes of a film, Saaho I think. He had been advised surgery a few years back. However, the treatment was not time-specific. So Prabhas postponed it until his pending projects were done. Then there were delays due to Covid. Now he’s finally gone for it,” the source was quoted as saying.

The knee issue has been bothering him for a while now and, according to a report in Great Andhra, the actor also ended up putting on weight since he was not able to work out because of the injury. A source told the Great Andhra that Prabhas really stretched himself for ‘Baahubali’ building up his physique and it was tough for him to lose weight after that.

The actor still has some projects in the pipeline and would be shooting for them once he recovers completely. The shoot for Prashanth (KGF) Neel’s ‘Salaar’ and Ashwini Dutta’s ‘Project K’ is yet to be completed. Meanwhile, he was also shooting for his film Adipurush where he plays the role of Bhagwan Rama.