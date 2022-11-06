Pooja Kumar Pens Heartelt Tribute To Late Mom On Her B'day

Actress Pooja Kumar, who has worked in Tamil films including the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vishwaroopam', has penned a wonderful tribute to her late mother.



Taking to Instagram, Pooja Kumar, who now stays in the United States, posted a childhood picture in which she is seen along with her mom.



The actress wrote: "Happy birthday Mom. It's been 20 years to this day since you left this world. Your smile and laughter has left a lasting impact on every person you have met. Thank you for letting me fly and allowing me to follow my dreams."



"Now that I have a daughter, I want to do the same for her. I will try my best as you have always taught me to do, but it's hard having a little girl!"



"Now I know and I'm sorry for all the heartache I must have caused you! Thinking of you each day and anytime I question what I'm doing I ask - what would mom do? Missing #mom."



Pooja Kumar, who was seen in both parts of 'Vishwaroopam', made her debut in Telugu with the Rajasekhar-starrer 'PSV Garuda Vega'.