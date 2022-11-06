Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Pooja Kumar Pens Heartelt Tribute To Late Mom On Her B'day

Actress Pooja Kumar, who has worked in Tamil films including the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vishwaroopam', has penned a wonderful tribute to her late mother.

Pooja Kumar
Pooja Kumar Social media

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Nov 2022 1:28 pm

Actress Pooja Kumar, who has worked in Tamil films including the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vishwaroopam', has penned a wonderful tribute to her late mother. 

Taking to Instagram, Pooja Kumar, who now stays in the United States, posted a childhood picture in which she is seen along with her mom.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Kumar (@poojakumarny)


The actress wrote: "Happy birthday Mom. It's been 20 years to this day since you left this world. Your smile and laughter has left a lasting impact on every person you have met. Thank you for letting me fly and allowing me to follow my dreams."

"Now that I have a daughter, I want to do the same for her. I will try my best as you have always taught me to do, but it's hard having a little girl!"

"Now I know and I'm sorry for all the heartache I must have caused you! Thinking of you each day and anytime I question what I'm doing I ask - what would mom do? Missing #mom."

Pooja Kumar, who was seen in both parts of 'Vishwaroopam', made her debut in Telugu with the Rajasekhar-starrer 'PSV Garuda Vega'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Birthday Childhood Picture Tamil Films Instagram The United States Missing Mom Celebs Tamil Movies Pooja Kumar Chennai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal Football Match Live