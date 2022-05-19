Thursday, May 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde Says She Is Attending The Festival As 'Brand India'

Pooja Hegde spoke during a Cannes 2022 event in the Indian Pavilion. During her address, the actress stated that she had travelled to Cannes to represent India.

Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde Says She Is Attending The Festival As 'Brand India'
POOJA HEDGE INSTAGRAM

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 May 2022 10:24 am

Pooja Hegde, an actress, is ecstatic to be representing India at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022. 

Hegde remarked during the 75th edition of the event's inauguration of the Indian pavilion, "I've not come (to the Cannes Film Festival) with a brand, but I've come with brand India. I've come (here) as a representative. It's an honour for me to be very honest to come (here) as an Indian actor celebrating Indian cinema”, according to a report by India Today.

Hegde is a member of the Indian delegation at Cannes, which is led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur. 

Related stories

Prabhas And Pooja Hedge’s 'Radhe Shyam' Crosses Rs 400 Crore In 10 Days

Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hedge Upcoming Film Gets Officially Announced

Prabhas and Pooja Hedge Treat Fans With New Poster Of ‘Radhe Shyam’ On Janmashtami

She shared the red carpet alongside Indian composer AR Rahman and actors R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tamannaah Bhatia on Tuesday. 

This year's festival is more remarkable for India because India has been named the 'Country of Honour' at Marche Du Film. 

In terms of work, she'll next be seen in Bollywood actor Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.' Actors Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal also feature in the film. Hedge is also a part of Indian director Rohit Shetty's film ‘Cikrus’, which stars actor Ranveer Singh.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Pooja Hegde Cannes Film Festival R Madhavan Nawazuddin Siddiqui Tamannaah Bhatia CikruS Rohit Shetty Ranveer Singh Anurag Thakur Salman Khan Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Pooja Hedge India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

BAN Vs SL, 1st Test, Day 5: Live Updates

BAN Vs SL, 1st Test, Day 5: Live Updates

'KGF Chapter 2' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On Rental

'KGF Chapter 2' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On Rental