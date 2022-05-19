Pooja Hegde, an actress, is ecstatic to be representing India at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022.

Hegde remarked during the 75th edition of the event's inauguration of the Indian pavilion, "I've not come (to the Cannes Film Festival) with a brand, but I've come with brand India. I've come (here) as a representative. It's an honour for me to be very honest to come (here) as an Indian actor celebrating Indian cinema”, according to a report by India Today.

Hegde is a member of the Indian delegation at Cannes, which is led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

She shared the red carpet alongside Indian composer AR Rahman and actors R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tamannaah Bhatia on Tuesday.

This year's festival is more remarkable for India because India has been named the 'Country of Honour' at Marche Du Film.

In terms of work, she'll next be seen in Bollywood actor Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.' Actors Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal also feature in the film. Hedge is also a part of Indian director Rohit Shetty's film ‘Cikrus’, which stars actor Ranveer Singh.