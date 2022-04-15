Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Police Recovers Valuables That Were Stolen From Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Delhi Residence

A medical care attendant and her husband were identified as the robbers who stole Rs 2.4 crore worth of jewellery and cash from actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja's Delhi house. The valuables have been recovered by the Delhi police.

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Instagram/ @sonamkapoor

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 3:11 pm

A medical care attendant and her husband, an accountant, were arrested for stealing cash and jewellery from actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja’s Delhi residence. On April 14, the police said that they have recovered the valuables worth Rs 2.4 crore that were stolen from the residence located at the Amrita Shergill Marg. 

According to ETimes, the robbers Aparna Ruth Wilson and Naresh Kumar Sagar had said that they sold the jewellery to a goldsmith in Kalkaji. Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), Rohit Meena said, “The goldsmith was identified as Dev Verma (40), a Kalkaji resident who also owns a jewellery shop. He was arrested and the stolen items were recovered.”

The items recovered include 100 diamond pieces, 6 gold chains, 6 diamond bangles, a diamond bracelet, 2 earrings, a brass coin and an i10 that was purchased from the money received after selling the jewellery. The theft took place on February 11 and was reported on February 23 at Tughlaq Road police station. 

Wilson confessed to the police that while taking care of Kapoor’s mother-in-law, she saw the jewellery and cash in an almirah. “She told Naresh her husband about it and they conspired to steal it. He asked her to steal the jewellery at intervals so it would go unnoticed.” Said the DCP.

According to DCP Meena, Wilson used to sedate the victim at night and then steal. The entire theft happened over the span of 10-11 months. DCP further revealed, “She used to hand them over to Naresh, who would sell them to jewellers and others. They paid debts and medical expenses with this money. A stolen brass coin was recovered from the possession.”

