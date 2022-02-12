PDA Alert: Celebs Whose Lip-Lock Pictures Went Viral Online

Many couples in the business, from Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, never shy away from openly professing their love for one other. The pair has exchanged public kisses on several occasions, and some of their romantic moments have been documented on social media. In that vein, here's a list of couples that exchanged kisses, showered each other with Public Display Of Affection (PDA) and set huge romantic goals.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone is now riding high on the success of her flick ‘Gehraiyaan’. Ranveer Singh is really proud of his wifey. Ranveer Singh tweeted a snapshot of the two having a passionate kiss after the release of DP's flick. He captioned it, "Doobey... haan doobey... Ek dooje mein yahaan... Tour de force. Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry!... at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud (sic)."

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Karisma Kapoor uploaded a slew of images to greet Kareena Kapoor on her 39th birthday. One snapshot of the actress locking lips with Saif Ali Khan went viral.

Mira Rajput-Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput continue to set significant relationship objectives for their followers. The pair frequently posts romantic photographs on Instagram. Mira uploaded a snapshot of herself and husband Shahid Kapoor having a passionate kiss on Diwali in 2019.

Sunny Leone-Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone kisses her husband Daniel Weber. On Daniel Weber's birthday, this was shared. "Even after so many years together I still can't believe how in love I am with you @dirrty99 You are strong, brave, so so smart, loving, generous, caring, selfless and above all the most amazing husband and father! Happy birthday my love! (sic)."

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the industry's most popular couples. The duo continues to share adorable and romantic moments on Instagram. This couple's snapshot is all about love.

Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble

Aashka Goradia spends a lot of time on social media. The actress' Instagram is filled with love photographs of her and her husband Brent Goble. This photo of the pair kissing near the pool screams love.