American actor Paul Rudd celebrates his 53rd birthday today. Rudd is most known in India for his role as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he has also played a variety of other roles on the big screen.

The award-winning actor has played roles in several notable films of different genres, including comedy film ‘Clueless’ (1995), film ‘Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers’ (1995), and superhero film ‘Ant-Man’ (2015). He has also featured in several television programs like ‘Friends’ (2002–2004), and Broadway productions like ‘Three Days of Rain’ (2006) and Craig Wright's ‘Grace’ (2012).

On Paul Rudd's 53rd birthday, have a look at five of the actor's best roles.

'Anchorman'

Although Paul Rudd had a relatively small part in the 2004 comedy hit 'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,' he stole the spotlight on several occasions. Rudd needed to step up his game to keep up with Will Ferell, Steve Carell, and David Koechner's hilarious performances, and he more than succeeds. Rudd plays Brian Fantana, the chief field reporter for KVWN's Channel 4 News and a sleazy self-professed ladies' man, in the Will Ferrell film.

'I love you, man'

Peter Klaven is in a pickle in 'I Love You, Man' when he finds he has no close male friends who can be his best man. Peter goes on a lot of bro-dates as his wedding approaches, and he ultimately meets Sydney, who may be the solution to his dilemma. Rudd portrays Peter in the film, which also stars Jason Segal as Sydney Fife. In this romantic bro-medy, the two of them have tremendous chemistry, continuously outdoing one other.

'Role Models'

In this 2008 comedy, Rudd co-stars with Sean William Scott, in what is perhaps his first true leading role and one of his funniest performances on film. The two portray energy drink salespeople who end up completing 150 hours of community service for Jane Lynch's frightening ex-coke addict character's Sturdy Wings mentor service.

'The Perks of Being a Wallflower'

Charlie, a freshman in high school in 1991, is the protagonist of 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower'. Charlie is taught how to appreciate life more and be more active in engaging in it with the support of two elders. In this film, Rudd portrays Charlie's teacher, Mr. Anderson, in an emotional role. Despite not having a bigger role in the film, Rudd makes the most of his scenes with a terrific performance that includes some fantastic one-liners.

'Clueless'

'Clueless' is a '90s coming-of-age teen comedy about Cher, a super-popular high school student. Cher is upset because when she helps new student Tai by giving her a makeover, Tai swiftly surpasses her in popularity. Rudd portrays Cher's ex-stepbrother, John Lucas. Even in one of his first performances, Rudd makes an impression and helps to make the film the enjoyable adolescent comedy that it is.