Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule were social reformers of their time who fought caste and gender biases. Their pioneering efforts led to the establishment of India's first girls' school in Pune. This move proved to be a significant turning point in history. Despite facing challenges under British colonial rule, they persevered in their mission. ‘Phule’ is being helmed by National Award-winning director, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan. The film has been produced by Pranay Chokshi, Jagdish Patel, Anuya Chauhan Kudecha, Ritesh Kudecha, and Suunil Jaiin. The release date of the film has not been unveiled yet.