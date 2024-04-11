Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa are set to star together in a biopic based on Jyotirao Phule and his wife, Savitribai Phule. As the world celebrates Jyotirao Phule’s 197th birth anniversary, Patralekhaa took to her Instagram to share the new poster of their upcoming film titled ‘Phule.’ Gandhi will be playing the role of Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, while Patralekhaa will be playing the role of Dnyanajyoti Savitribai Phule.
Sharing the new poster on her Instagram, Patralekhaa wrote, “On his birth anniversary, our heartfelt tribute to India’s First Mahatma #JyotiraoPhule” The poster features Pratik Gandhi in a white dhoti and kurta which he has paired with a brown jacket. He is seen sporting a red turban and is carrying books in his hands. On the other hand, Patralekha is seen in a green Maharashtrian-style saree and is also carrying books in her hands.
Take a look at the poster of ‘Phule’ here.
The post has fetched over 1K likes. Celebrities like Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar have left comments on the post. Reacting to the poster, one fan said, “Such an impactful picture and amazing casting.” A second fan commented, “Super excited for this one.” A third fan mentioned, “Congratulations baba.”
Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule were social reformers of their time who fought caste and gender biases. Their pioneering efforts led to the establishment of India's first girls' school in Pune. This move proved to be a significant turning point in history. Despite facing challenges under British colonial rule, they persevered in their mission. ‘Phule’ is being helmed by National Award-winning director, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan. The film has been produced by Pranay Chokshi, Jagdish Patel, Anuya Chauhan Kudecha, Ritesh Kudecha, and Suunil Jaiin. The release date of the film has not been unveiled yet.