‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ Trailer Review: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy Bring A Hilarious Cocktail Of Love, Relationship And Betrayal

The makers of ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ have finally dropped the trailer of the film and it’s already taking everyone by surprise. The film starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the lead roles promises to be about love, relationships and betrayal. What happens when you end up cheating with your partner, but when you’re about to tell your partner that you cheated, you end up falling in love with your partner of almost half your life all over again? Well, that’s what ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ promises to bring to the table.
Check out the trailer right here:
The 2-minute 19-second trailer is hilarious, relatable and has some infectious music added to it. The film promises to be a cocktail blend of romance, humour, love, laughter and the numerous complexities that modern relationships bring along with itself. The trailer ends up striking a chord with the viewer as the characters are so relatable and genuine. Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi as the first couple talk about some of the most relatable arguments that couples have in today’s day and time. They both end up having a relationship outside of their relationship, and it’s become a fad sort of in today’s modern-day society. What seems interesting and unique in ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ is that the two realise that they have built a life together and they’ve spent decades being with each other, and therefore it’s not something that you can throw away in a day. So, somehow or the other they end up getting back closer to each other.
Another interesting fact that comes up is the music of the film. Apparently. it has music by some of the biggest name in the music industry. Lucky Ali, Armaan Malik, The Local Train, Lost Stories, Ananya Birla and a few others present a treat to the ears. We get just a glimpse of the same in the trailer, but the movie promises to give a lot more to the viewer.
‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ has been directed by the award-winning ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta. With this film, she marks her debut on the big screen. The film hits theatres on April 19.