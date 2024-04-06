‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ Trailer Review: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy Bring A Hilarious Cocktail Of Love, Relationship And Betrayal

The 2-minute 19-second trailer is hilarious, relatable and has some infectious music added to it. The film promises to be a cocktail blend of romance, humour, love, laughter and the numerous complexities that modern relationships bring along with itself. The trailer ends up striking a chord with the viewer as the characters are so relatable and genuine. Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi as the first couple talk about some of the most relatable arguments that couples have in today’s day and time. They both end up having a relationship outside of their relationship, and it’s become a fad sort of in today’s modern-day society. What seems interesting and unique in ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ is that the two realise that they have built a life together and they’ve spent decades being with each other, and therefore it’s not something that you can throw away in a day. So, somehow or the other they end up getting back closer to each other.