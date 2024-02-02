Park Hyung-sik Reveals Why 'Strong Girl Bong-soon' Crew Thought He's Dating Co-Star Park Bo-young

Park Hyung-sik, known for portraying Ahn Min-hyuk in ‘Strong Girl Bong-soon,’ shared insights into why the show’s crew thought there was a romantic link between him and his co-star Park Bo-young, who played the lead titular role. The on-screen couple gained immense popularity among K-Drama fans, becoming one of the most cherished pairs in the genre of romance.
Fans of the pair also speculated about the possibility that their on-screen chemistry poured into reality, when they reunited for a cameo in the spin-off series ‘Strong Girl Nam-soon.’
This discussion happened in a conversation with Na PD and Hyung-sik’s ‘Doctor Slump’ co-star Park Shin-hye, where they both delved into the actor’s distinctive approach to making eye contact, with the host stating that it had the power to make people “fall in love.” The actress agreed with this perspective.
Talking about this, Hyung-sik went back in time and recalled his ‘Strong Girl Bong-soon’ days. He admitted that this ‘look’ was the reason why the cast and crew of the show began to speculate about a potential romantic relationship between him and Park Bo-young.
The ‘Hwarang’ actor also went on to share an anecdote, stating, “When I was filming for Bong-soon, I guess I looked at her in a way that had people asking if we had something going on.” According to him, Bo-young also jokingly suggested to the director, “Director, I will film you (with Hyung-sik) and watch how he looks at you. He will look at you the same way.”
Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over this. One said, “that's a man who knows what his real job is (gazing at your love interest well enough to invoke irl dating rumours).” While one more said, “Not just do bongsoon staffs but everyone of us too.” Another commented, “My minmin and bongbong..I still remember that era when everyone thought they were dating because after the drama ended, hyungsik admitted having a crush on boyoung and boyoung admitted as well but he already entered the military.”
Even though both actors have moved on to new projects, fans of the show continue to fervently support the idea of Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young getting together.