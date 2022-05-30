Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Parizad Kolah Marshall's Return To TV Delayed By Leg Injury

Parizad Kolah Marshall became a household celebrity when she hosted 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' a decade ago. She was poised to make a comeback by hosting 'India's Laughter Champion', but her return is delayed due to a leg injury.

Parizad Kolah Marshall's Return To TV Delayed By Leg Injury
Parizad Kolah Marshall Instagram/@parizadkolahmarshallofficial/

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 May 2022 11:07 pm

When TV host Parizad Kolah Marshall presented 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' on television a few years ago, she became a household celebrity. The actress was poised to make her comeback after a decade in 'India's Laughter Champion'. Her return to show business, however, has been postponed due to an injury.

Parizad experienced a recent fall and sustained a leg injury, preventing her from shooting for a few weeks. Doctors urged her to take some time off to rest. While talking to the Times of India about the injury, she said, “I was so excited to return to showbiz, especially a genre that I absolutely love, with India’s Laughter Champion. Unfortunately, I had a terrible fall and it will take some time to get back on my feet and return to television. I hope to be back soon.”

Related stories

'The Kapil Sharma Show' To Be Replaced By Archana Puran Singh, Shekhar Suman's 'India's Laughter Champion'

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ To Go Off Air For Sometime

When asked if acting was also on her mind, she said, “Currently, I am keen to get back to hosting. I had taken a break from work after my son was born because I wanted to focus on him. But now I would love to start hosting again. I have no plans to act, but if something interesting comes up, I will think about it.”

'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' was a comedy reality show in which the judges select the top comedians in the country. Many years ago, actor, anchor, and host Kapil Sharma was one of the participants on this show. Parizad had previously hosted the show and was excited to host 'India's Laughter Champion', featuring Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh.
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Parizad Kolah Marshall The Great Indian Laughter Challenge India's Laughter Champion Kapil Sharma Archana Puran Singh Shekhar Suman
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ACV Keto Gummies Reviews [Canada & USA] Shark Tank Warning Exposed?

ACV Keto Gummies Reviews [Canada & USA] Shark Tank Warning Exposed?

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police