Parizad Kolah Marshall's Return To TV Delayed By Leg Injury

When TV host Parizad Kolah Marshall presented 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' on television a few years ago, she became a household celebrity. The actress was poised to make her comeback after a decade in 'India's Laughter Champion'. Her return to show business, however, has been postponed due to an injury.

Parizad experienced a recent fall and sustained a leg injury, preventing her from shooting for a few weeks. Doctors urged her to take some time off to rest. While talking to the Times of India about the injury, she said, “I was so excited to return to showbiz, especially a genre that I absolutely love, with India’s Laughter Champion. Unfortunately, I had a terrible fall and it will take some time to get back on my feet and return to television. I hope to be back soon.”

When asked if acting was also on her mind, she said, “Currently, I am keen to get back to hosting. I had taken a break from work after my son was born because I wanted to focus on him. But now I would love to start hosting again. I have no plans to act, but if something interesting comes up, I will think about it.”

'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' was a comedy reality show in which the judges select the top comedians in the country. Many years ago, actor, anchor, and host Kapil Sharma was one of the participants on this show. Parizad had previously hosted the show and was excited to host 'India's Laughter Champion', featuring Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh.

