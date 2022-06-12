Pop icon Britney Spears and actor Sam Asghari got married in a ceremony at her Los Angeles home on Thursday (June 9). Several celebrities, including one of Britney's closest friends, Paris Hilton, were in attendance at the star-studded wedding. The American media personality recently revealed that she turned down an opportunity to DJ for president Joe Biden to attend the wedding.

While talking on her podcast, ‘This is Paris Podcast’, about the wedding she said, "I was actually asked to DJ for the president and all of the other presidents around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me." The event she was referring to was the US President’s dinner to welcome leaders for the ninth edition of the Summit of the Americas.

Without divulging any details about the wedding, Hilton said, "But all I can say is that I'm so incredibly happy for her. She looked stunning and it just made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale."

Spears wore a Versace gown for the wedding and shared the photos on social media. Celebrities Selena Gomez, Madonna and Drew Barrymore also attended the wedding.