Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for the release of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila.’ At the trailer launch of her upcoming film, she wore a black kaftan. Her outfit got the rumour mills churning and people started speculating that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Raghav Chadha. While the actor shut down those rumours on her Stories earlier, this time she has come up with a funny reel where she is quashing the pregnancy rumours once again.
Taking to her Instagram, Parineeti Chopra shared a reel where she is seen dressed in a fitted white ensemble. She is seen wearing white tailored trousers, a white shirt, and a white blazer. The text on the reel read, “POV: Wearing well-fitted clothes today because when I tried a kaftan dress..." The video then showed a picture of her in the black kaftan dress and clippings of news reports that speculated her pregnancy.
Take a look at the video here.
The video has fetched over 82K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “But oversized clothes are soooo comfyyyyyyy!!!!!” A second fan commented, “Ignore the hate! You're beautiful the way you are.” A third fan said, “Anyway, You're so beautiful. And you are really brave to try on white and silk clothes despite not being fit right now.” When the pregnancy rumours first hit social media, Chopra took to her Stories to share a note. She wrote, “Kaftan dress=pregnancy, oversized shirt=pregnancy, Comfy Indian Kurta=pregnancy.”
The actor will be sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ is based on the life of Amar Singh Chamkila who is considered one of Punjab’s best live-stage performers. The singer was murdered when he was 27.