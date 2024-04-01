Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for the release of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila.’ At the trailer launch of her upcoming film, she wore a black kaftan. Her outfit got the rumour mills churning and people started speculating that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Raghav Chadha. While the actor shut down those rumours on her Stories earlier, this time she has come up with a funny reel where she is quashing the pregnancy rumours once again.