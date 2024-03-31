Parineeti Chopra Is 'Immensely Thankful' To The Cast And Crew Of 'Amar Singh Chamkila', Pens A Note

‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ is a film that narrates the untold tale of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses. Emerging from poverty, he ascended to fame in the 80s solely through the power that his music holds, stirring controversy and receiving backlash along the way. His journey, unfortunately, tragically came to an end with his assassination at a young age of 27. Diljit Dosanjh will be essaying the role of Chamkila, the main titular character in the film.