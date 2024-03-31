Art & Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra Is 'Immensely Thankful' To The Cast And Crew Of 'Amar Singh Chamkila', Pens A Note

'Amar Singh Chamkila' stars Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is slated for a release on April 12 on Netflix.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Instagram
Parineeti Chopra with Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Excitement is building up for the release of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila.’ Only a few days left for its premiere, the female lead of the Imitiaz Ali-directorial, Parineeti Chopra, took to her social media handle to pen a thank you note and shared some BTS pictures with her co-star Diljit Dosanjh and the director.

Taking to her Instagram on March 30, the actress stated that she’s “immensely thankful for Chamkila.”

Addressing each person individually, the ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ actress went on to write, “Imtiaz Ali sir, your direction was unparalleled; you truly led the ship with finesse. Your vision and passion set a new standard. Diljit Dosanjh, you were the perfect co-star, making every moment on set enjoyable and effortless. AR Rahman sir, being musically directed by you - a thing of dreams.”

Lastly, she thanked, “the entire team who made this film,” adding, “Shooting this film has topped off any other film because I got to sing and act - 2 things I’m the most passionate about, so thank you.”

Take a look at the post here:

Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh had also taken to his social media to share a fun video from the sets which featured him and Parineeti. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Thursday, which increased the hype for what’s to come.

‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ is a film that narrates the untold tale of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses. Emerging from poverty, he ascended to fame in the 80s solely through the power that his music holds, stirring controversy and receiving backlash along the way. His journey, unfortunately, tragically came to an end with his assassination at a young age of 27. Diljit Dosanjh will be essaying the role of Chamkila, the main titular character in the film.

Shots from 'Amar Singh Chamkila' Trailer - Youtube
Produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ will be available to watch on April 12, only on Netflix.

