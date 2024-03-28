On March 28, Netflix unveiled the trailer for its most awaited musical films of the year, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, tells the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, who was also the highest record-selling artist of his time. Rising above the shadows of poverty, he witnessed the heights of popularity in the 80s with his music. However, he angered many on the way, and it finally led to his assassination at a young age of 27. While Diljit Dosanjh plays the titular character of Amar Singh Chamkila, Parineeti would be seen as his wife and singing partner, Amarjot Kaur.
The film has maestro AR Rahman helming the music with Irshad Kamil penning the lyrics. Clearly, the audience will get to see the magic of a Rahman – Imtiaz - Irshad collaboration, after a long wait of nine years. The film’s already released songs, ‘Ishq Mitaye’ and ‘Naram Kaalja’, have emerged to be hits. Add to it, both Diljit and Parineeti have lent their voices for original Chamkila songs in the film, and with the live music recordings, fans would see the rawness of Diljit and Parineeti singing live in the Akhadaas.
Reflecting on ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, Imtiaz Ali said in a statement, "Stories of young musicians that challenge the norms of society, who see unprecedented success and then have violent ends is unfortunately a worldwide phenomenon. The life and times of Chamkila raised important questions for society but ultimately it is a celebration of the life of an artist, the story of a musician who could never give up his first love - Music. In Netflix, Amar Singh Chamkila found the ideal partner who was both passionate and able to take the film to the most diverse audience."
The film is backed by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ will premiere on April 12, on Netflix