On March 28, Netflix unveiled the trailer for its most awaited musical films of the year, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, tells the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, who was also the highest record-selling artist of his time. Rising above the shadows of poverty, he witnessed the heights of popularity in the 80s with his music. However, he angered many on the way, and it finally led to his assassination at a young age of 27. While Diljit Dosanjh plays the titular character of Amar Singh Chamkila, Parineeti would be seen as his wife and singing partner, Amarjot Kaur.