Is Parineeti Chopra Pregnant? Actress Puts Latest Rumours To Rest Through An Instagram Post

Most Bollywood female celebrities cannot seem to avoid pregnancy rumours as soon as they tie the knot or wear something oversized. And the latest target of such people who spread rumours is none other than Parineeti Chopra. The actress was seen wearing a loose black 'kaftan dress' to the trailer launch event of her upcoming Netflix film, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’.
Soon after the event, most people wondered if she was pregnant and several paparazzi pages shared her videos from the event, and suggested she was actually hiding her 'baby bump'.
Finally reacting to it, the actress took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to talk about her assumed pregnancy, and wrote with a laughing emoji, "Kaftan dress = pregnancy. Oversized shirt = pregnancy. Comfy Indian kurta = pregnancy."
After her recent appearances in oversized outfits, several fans wondered if she was expecting a baby with husband Raghav Chadha. However, a source told Hindustan Times. “There is no truth in the pregnancy rumours. At the moment, she is hustling between several cities, sometimes for professional commitments and sometimes for personal reasons. In fact, it is baffling that someone’s choice of attire can lead to such speculations, and intrude in someone’s personal life.”
The source further added, “Parineeti likes to keep her private life guarded, but her actions also don’t suggest that she is pregnant. She has not pushed any of her work and shoot commitments in the future, and everything is running at the pace which was planned much earlier”.
Parineeti tied the knot to AAP leader Raghav Chadha in Udaipur in the presence of friends and family on September 24, 2023.