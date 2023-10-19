Parambrata Chattopadhyay On Playing Grey Character In 'Mumbai Diaries 2': This Is Anti-Casting And For Me It Really Worked

'Mumbai Diaries 2' recently premiered on Prime Video and it has a new addition- Parambrata Chattopadhyay who plays Konkona Sensharma's on-screen estranged husband Dr. Sourav Chandra. His character is grey and it's something he has never played before. You can hate him, love him but can't ignore him and that's the beauty of his character. Parambrata pulled off the role with elan.

Audiences are loving Parambrata in 'Mumbai Diaries 2'. On the people's reactions, he said, ''My character was not in Season 1. It's a new entity for them but very soon they understand that he has lots of grey and darker shades. On the grey part, I would like to mention that as human beings all characters you, me, we all are grey. It depends which stories show which aspect of the character. In this particular story shows the darker side of Sourav Chandra. It's an unknown entity for the audience.

He added, ''Whether it's in the Bangla space or the Hindi space, people haven't really seen me playing a lot of negative characters. Maybe some in the Bengali space but not at all in the Hindi space. So, this also comes as a surprise for the national audience. I don't think the question is viewers are rooting for the character but what's working for them is that initially they really don't know where to place this character. Because there are two very distinctly two opposite sides to Sourav Chandra''.

''On one hand, he is extremely benevolent, generous and a very efficient doctor who is trying to help despite not belonging to the hospital is trying to contribute. In the midst of this chaos you really need a good doctor on the ground. That's what he is. Immediately the next moment the character flips and he becomes something else and that's when you get a sneak peek into the darker corners of his mind. So, that way it's incredibly shaded and coloured and exciting to play and I am really thankful to Nikkhil Advani, Emmay Entertainment and everyone for giving me this opportunity,'' he said further.

Talking about the Hindi space, be it 'Kahaani' with Vidya Balan to 'Pari' with Anushka Sharma, Parambrata has played the parallel lead who is always the sensible and sensitive man who stands by a strong heroine. But now with 'Mumbai Diaries' he has broken that image. Asked if it was because of the fear of getting stereotyped, he said, ''That fear doesn't come to me. There is a point where you stop thinking so much and you go by your gut. So, there are two ways for me. I can stop doing cop roles just because I have done Kahaani in the fear of getting stereotyped but people also like seeing some actors in certain getups and spaces. So, instead of being wary of that and trying to push that away, it's better to embrace it with grace. These characters that you are talking about are very positive male characters who stand by very leading and feisty female characters. When such characters are offered to me I really feel very gratified because I feel that people think I exude that kind of energy that I wouldn't do any harm. That's the reason why lots of my films which I have done in the Hindi space from Kahaani to Pari or even Aranyak. I think that is the reason why the idea of casting me for Sourav Chandra came because no one would expect me to be playing something like this. This is what we call anti-casting and for me, it really worked.''