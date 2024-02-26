Pankaj Udhas Dies At 72: Legendary Ghazal Singer Passes Away After Suffering From Prolonged Illness

The world of music has been bereaved. The legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas is no more. The Padmashri-awardee Pankaj Udhas has died after suffering from a prolonged illness. The news of his death has put people everywhere in a shock. He was just 72.
The news of his demise was confirmed by his daughter Nayaab Udhas. She took to social media to share a statement. It read as, “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th february 2024 due to a prolonged illness (sic).”
Pankaj Udhas rose to prominence as of the best ghazal singers of the country. He was popular for his unique renditions which were not just soulful but even were able to connect deeply with the audiences thanks to their meaningful lyrics. In the 1980s and 1990s, he grew on to become so popular that the movies that had his songs became popular solely for its music. Songs like ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’, ‘Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein’, ‘Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera’, and ‘Na Kajre Ki Dhar’ were some of his most popular songs. These songs are so popular that they’ve not aged at all. Even today’s generation can be heard listening to these songs quite often.
Pankaj Udhas was conferred the Padmashri, which is one of India’s highest civilian awards in 2006. His achievements in the field of art, entertainment and music were unparalleled. He shall be sorely missed by people from all generations.
We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the departed. May his soul rest in peace.