Pankaj Udhas Dies At 72: Legendary Ghazal Singer Passes Away After Suffering From Prolonged Illness

Pankaj Udhas rose to prominence as of the best ghazal singers of the country. He was popular for his unique renditions which were not just soulful but even were able to connect deeply with the audiences thanks to their meaningful lyrics. In the 1980s and 1990s, he grew on to become so popular that the movies that had his songs became popular solely for its music. Songs like ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’, ‘Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein’, ‘Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera’, and ‘Na Kajre Ki Dhar’ were some of his most popular songs. These songs are so popular that they’ve not aged at all. Even today’s generation can be heard listening to these songs quite often.