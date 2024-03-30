Palak Muchhal Birthday Special: Here Are Her 7 Most Streamed Songs

Known for her sweet and melodious contributions to the playback singing, Palak Muchhal, is also involved in a lot of social work. She started her singing career when she was very young and performed to raise money for the families of deceased soldiers with her brother.
She eventually went on to gather fame and started playback singing in mainstream Bollywood and even several other languages. She continues her charity work till date and since 2000 Palak and her brother have been raising money for children suffering from heart problems.
Palak Muchhal has been honoured with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in 2000. She has her entry in both the Guinness Book of World Records and Limca Book of World Records for her social work. Palak is also the recipient of awards like Zee Cine Awards, Stardust Award and Screen Award. In 2017, she was a judge of 'The Voice India Kids' along with Shaan, Papon and Himesh Reshammiya. In 2021, she was conferred upon the honorary doctorate by the American University, US for Global Peace.
Let's take a peek into Palak Muchhal's 7 most streamed songs:
1. 'Kaun Tujhe' (128,670,265 Streams)
'Kaun Tujhe' got Palak Muchhal her first ever Screen Award and a second nomination at the Filmfare Awards 2017. The song is a part of 'M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story' movie which starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani and Disha Patani.
2. 'Chahun Main Ya Naa' (108,275,625 Streams)
Songs from 'Aashiqui 2' gave Palak a widespread recognition. 'Chahun Main Ya Naa' is sung by Palak with Arijit Singh taking up the male part. 'Aashiqui 2' starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead roles.
3. 'Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar' (50,643,514 Streams)
A romantic hit with soft tunes strung just right with the audiences when it released in 2016. The song is a part of 'Sanam Re' movie album which starred Pulkit Samrat, Yami Gautam and Urvashi Rautela. The beautiful song is sung by Palak with Armaan Malik and is composed by Amaal Malik.
4. 'Ik Mulaqaat' (50,635,613 Streams
Another romantic song with a classical twist, 'Ik Mulaqaat', got hooked on to the audiences immediately. It is from the movie 'Dream Girl' which starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha. Palak shared the song with Altamesh Faridi for the male part.
5. 'Sanam Teri Kasam' (49,864,650 Streams
'Sanam Teri Kasam' is a song from the movie with the same name which had Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in the lead roles. It is a Himesh Reshammiya composition sung by Palak and Ankit Tiwari, released in 2016.
6. 'Dekha Hazaro Dafaa' (43,818,311 Streams)
Yet another one of the classic, soft romantic hits delivered by Palak Muchhal, 'Dekha Hazaro Dafaa', is from the movie 'Rustom'. It stars Akshay Kumar and Ileana D'Cruz and was released in 2016. The song is credited to Arijit Singh, Jeet Ganguly and Palak Muchhal.
7. 'Meri Aashiqui' (40,321,142 Streams)
Another song set just right in the listeners minds from 'Aashiqui 2' and it was the soft tune of 'Meri Aashiqui'. Palak sang it with Arijit Singh same as for 'Chahun Main Ya Naa'. Most of the songs from 'Aashiqui 2' were well received with these two ruling the heart of the listeners.