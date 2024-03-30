Palak Muchhal Birthday Special: Here Are Her 7 Most Streamed Songs

Palak Muchhal has been honoured with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in 2000. She has her entry in both the Guinness Book of World Records and Limca Book of World Records for her social work. Palak is also the recipient of awards like Zee Cine Awards, Stardust Award and Screen Award. In 2017, she was a judge of 'The Voice India Kids' along with Shaan, Papon and Himesh Reshammiya. In 2021, she was conferred upon the honorary doctorate by the American University, US for Global Peace.