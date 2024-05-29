Pakistani Actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak Slams Bollywood's Silence On Israel's War On Gaza

Pakistani model and actress Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has expressed her opinion on Bollywood's silence on the genocide in Palestine. Saheefa took to her Instagram handle to slam Bollywood. As per reports, at least 45 people, including children, were killed at a refugee camp in Gaza's Rafah after an air strike by Israel. As per a report in Aljazeera, at least 36,096 Palestinians have been killed and 81,136 wounded in the Israel-Gaza war since October 7.