Pakistani Actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak Slams Bollywood's Silence On Israel's War On Gaza

Pakistani model and actress Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has expressed her opinion on Bollywood's silence on the genocide in Palestine. Saheefa took to her Instagram handle to slam Bollywood. As per reports, at least 45 people, including children, were killed at a refugee camp in Gaza's Rafah after an air strike by Israel. As per a report in Aljazeera, at least 36,096 Palestinians have been killed and 81,136 wounded in the Israel-Gaza war since October 7.
Saheefa, in a post on her Instagram Stories, questioned, "While in the West everyone is blocking Hollywood celebrities and influencers, what are we doing about Bollywood?"
She added, "Our neighbouring country where we are eager to work, and where we speak so highly of them in our interviews, NONE of them have spoken against the ongoing genocide''.
She further wrote, "Please stop wishing them birthdays and hyping them up. Their government has banned us from working "for them." Waisay bhee in the past we were rarely offered decent roles, and now, during this genocide, the whole of India is silent''.
"It's time that we focus on our craft, make better films and dramas, and stop seeking validation from them or anyone,'' she concluded her post.
Meanwhile, Indian celebs have showed their support for Palestine post Israel's attack on Rafah. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabu, Dia Mirza, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, and Triptii Dimri, among others have extended support to Palestine on social media.
As per a report in Dawn, the list of Bollywood A-listers who have spoken up about the Israeli's attacks on Gaza is short. As per the report, in October 2023, actor Sonam Kapoor was one of the first A-list Bollywood celebrities to show her support for Palestine on social media.
What are your thoughts on Saheefa Jabbar Khattak's post against Bollywood? Do share your views.