Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Padma Awards 2022: Sonu Nigam, Victor Banerjee And Others Win The Prestigious Award

Singer Sonu Nigam, actor Victor Banerjee, Marathi singer Sulochana Chavan, singer Madhuri Barthwal, musician Ballesh Bhajantri and filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi won awards at the Padma awards ceremony.

Padma Awards 2022: Sonu Nigam, Victor Banerjee And Others Win The Prestigious Award
Victor Banerjee and Sonu Nigam Credit: Twitter and Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 1:52 pm

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam and Bengali actor Victor Banerjee were conferred with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan Awards respectively under the Arts category in 2022, in a ceremony held today, March 29. Present at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma awards for the year 2022. Besides, Nigam and Banerjee, 35 other personalities including Marathi singer Sulochana Chavan, singer Madhuri Barthwal, musician Ballesh Bhajantri and filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi won awards at the ceremony.

The year’s list of awards included four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees, as reported by IndiaTV News.

Related stories

Sonu Nigam Finally Reveals Why He Keeps Turning Down Hindi Reality Singing Shows

Sonu Nigam And Family Test Positive For Covid-19 In Dubai

Sonu Nigam's Association To Revive History With Debutant Arpit Nagar's 'DhadkeDilBaarBaar'

Nigam, who has sung over 6000 songs during the span of his career in more than 28 languages, has earlier, also received the National Award for his song in the film 'Kal Ho Na Ho'. At the Padma Awards, Nigam turned up in an Indo-western outfit. 

In an earlier interview with Indian Express, the singer had expressed his excitement at winning the prestigious Padma award. “My heartfelt thanks to all those who selected me and suggested my name for this prestigious honour. I would also like to thank my mother, Shobha Nigam, and my father, Agam Kumar Nigam. In fact, I want to dedicate this award to my mother. Had she been here today, she would have cried a lot,” he had said.

However, he had also raised his concerns about the fact that he felt that it was too late in his career for an award like this. In fact, he had even gone on to speak about the fact that he had said that he might not even accept it, when an official had called him, informing him about the same. But since the official insisted, he told him that he would ask his father and then get back. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sonu Nigam Victor Banerjee Padma Awards Padma Awards 2022 Padma Shri Padma Bhushan Padma Vibhushan Bollywood Sonu Nigam Victor Banerjee Ram Nath Kovind Sulochana Chavan Madhuri Barthwal Ballesh Bhajantri Chandraprakash Dwivedi New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Ukraine Is Using Elon Musk’s Tech To Destroy Russian Tanks. Here’s How.

Ukraine Is Using Elon Musk’s Tech To Destroy Russian Tanks. Here’s How.