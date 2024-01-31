OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal Reveals He Would Like To See Ranveer Singh And Kartik Aaryan As Sharks On 'Shark Tank India'

After two successful seasons, ‘Shark Tank India’ is back on television with a third season. The latest season has new Sharks on board, one of which is OYO’s CEO Ritesh Agarwal. In a recent interview, the entrepreneur revealed that he would like to see Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan as Sharks on ‘Shark Tank India.’
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Ritesh Agarwal opened up about his entrepreneurial knowledge. The OYO CEO was asked which Bollywood celebrities he would like to see as Sharks on ‘Shark Tank India.’ Without missing a beat, he named Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan. Speaking about Ranveer Singh, he said, “I think Ranveer Singh would be the one. He will bring a sense of consumer understanding and energy, which we also try to bring, but of course, he will bring his own perspective.”
On answering why he also wants to see Kartik Aaryan on the show, Ritesh Agarwal said, “Kartik Aaryan is a small-town person, but has done very smart things. Not much is talked about him, but he came from a small town and became very successful in Bollywood. He has done it all, but very quietly and systematically and made a bunch of investments. I would say these two (Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan) would be best.”
‘Shark Tank India’ is seeing a lot of new faces on the board. Apart from Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bandal, Namita Thapar, and Aman Gupta, the panel also includes Zomato's Deepinder Goyal, Inshorts' Azhar Iqubal, Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta, ACKO's Varun Dua, UpGrad's Ronnie Screwvala, and OYO's Ritesh Agarwal. The show airs on Sony LIV.