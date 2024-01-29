Namita Thapar, who serves as the Shark on ‘Shark Tank India 3’, took a partial exit from an airport retail brand after getting 3.5x return on her investment. This move marks the first exit ever for ‘Shark Tank India’.

The brand Rare Planet, which is recognised as India's largest airport retailer, entered the show in 2021 and cracked the deal with Namita.

Namita Thapar said: “Rano stands out as a founder who personifies humility, determination, and an unwavering passion for supporting artisans. Meeting his parents in Kolkata left a lasting impression on me-the pride in their eyes while recounting his entrepreneurial journey truly touched my heart. This is one story to watch out for, ‘picture abhi baaki hai’.”