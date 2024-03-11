Oscars 2024: Zendaya To Colman Domingo, 10 Stars Who Stole The Spotlight With Their Sartorial Elegance

After many fashion statements in the past few months, the red carpet at the Oscars 2024 was a grand finale for a busy awards season. Undoubtedly, stars saved their best for the last. The evening at the Dolby Theatre, which acknowledged the best in the film industry, also served as a platform for the best in fashion, featuring outfits that were nothing short of marvellous.
From gowns to all-black suits, here’s our pick of the ten best-dressed stars from the 96th edition of the Academy Awards, in no particular order.
Zendaya
The ‘Dune’ actress made a stunning entrance in a one-shoulder Giorgio Armani Privé gown. The dress, crafted from antique rose silk, featured various embroidered palm tree motifs and was adorned with gunmetal paillettes. Complementing the ensemble, she wore pink-gold jewellery by Bulgari, which included earrings with triangular-cut morganites. The star carried off this strapless bodice effortlessly.
Ariana Grande
The actress, who is all set to star in ‘Wicked,’ dazzled on the red carpet in a jaw-dropping gown by Giambattista Valli. The pink silk confection, a modified masterpiece inspired by the designer’s Fall 2023 haute-couture collection, comprised a ruched strapless gown with a graceful train and a voluminous wrap. The singer complemented the look with platinum jewels by Tiffany & Co.
Emma Stone
The actress not only stole the show with her Best Actress win but also with her look for the night. Clearly, the ‘Poor Things’ actress doesn’t seem to want to let go of outfits that have weird proportions. She wore a Louis Vuitton dress that had a corset extending into a dramatic peplum, and the fitted skirt had a short train. The ensemble had been enhanced with a stunning necklace and neatly tied hair.
Cillian Murphy
The man of the night donned a custom traditional tux from Atelier Versace with some modern touches. His attire had a tailored blazer with a satin notch lapel, a modern pleated white shirt, and high-waisted black straight-fitted pants, paired with custom Chelsea boots. The actor accessorized the look with a satin black bow tie and a fancy watch. He also wore a gold brooch from Sauvereign to honour the titular character he played in the biggest film of the night, ‘Oppenheimer.’
Anya Taylor-Joy
The actress looked gorgeous. Her dress took inspiration from Christian Dior’s famous ‘Venus’ gown from the Fall/Winter 1949-1950 haute-couture collection. The skirt had ombré petals to resemble peacock feathers, and the ‘Dune 2’ star looked regal and equally as majestic. Keeping the jewellery from Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book collection to a minimum, she gave off such princess vibes.
Carey Mulligan
The ‘Maestro’ actress looked like a trophy in a dress that accentuated her body structure. Donning a custom Balenciaga gown, recreated by Demna from a design by Cristóbal Balenciaga in 1951, she was the epitome of elegance. The black velvet gown flowed into a scalloped fishtail hem over pleated silk tulle. She complemented the look with opera-length gloves and Fred Leighton diamond earrings.
Ryan Gosling
The ‘Barbie’ actor was more than ‘kenough’ while walking the red carpet in a dazzling custom suit. The black jacket and shirt were hand-embroidered with metallic trim and sparkling crystals, paired with matching trousers and patent-leather shoes; the man was in Gucci head-to-toe. He accessorized with TAG Heuer’s Carrera Plasma Diamant d’Avant-Garde watch. His ensemble was an-almost formal choice, perfectly suiting his look.
Margot Robbie
With the award season coming to an end, it seems like pink has too. The ‘Barbie’ star finally let go of all the pink she wore with dedication to promote the Oscar-snubbed film. Adorning a black sequined chainmail gown from Versace, which gathered fabric at the waist, Robbie kept her accessories limited to a gold bangle and ring. Her hair was messily done, but she looked as stunning as ever.
America Ferrera
While Margot may have gotten rid of pink, her ‘Barbie’ co-star didn’t. Ferrera’s eye-catching pink chainmail dress from Atelier Versace was one of the standout outfits of the night. Interestingly, many actresses went for strapless dresses, so this seemed like a switch-up. The Best Supporting Actress nominee perfectly rounded off the ensemble with stunning jewellery by Pomellato.
Colman Domingo
Ever since the award season kicked off, the ‘Rustin’ actor has been making fashion statements. And he did not disappoint at the Oscars red carpet. Wearing a custom Louis Vuitton suit, his attire comprised a black double-breasted jacket adorned with gold crystal buttons, a white shirt, paired with matching flared pants, and a black monogram bowtie. Even his brooch and his gold-accented boots were from the same luxury house. Wearing David Yurman jewellery, he looked outstanding.
Which among these was your favourite look from the night? Share your thoughts with us!