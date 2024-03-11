Oscars 2024: Zendaya To Colman Domingo, 10 Stars Who Stole The Spotlight With Their Sartorial Elegance

The actress not only stole the show with her Best Actress win but also with her look for the night. Clearly, the ‘Poor Things’ actress doesn’t seem to want to let go of outfits that have weird proportions. She wore a Louis Vuitton dress that had a corset extending into a dramatic peplum, and the fitted skirt had a short train. The ensemble had been enhanced with a stunning necklace and neatly tied hair.