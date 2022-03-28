Oscars 2022 Full Winners List: Will Smith Wins Best Actor, Jessica Chastain Wins Best Actress

The Academy Awards 2022 have just wrapped up. The grandest night in Hollywood has come to an end, with a slew of historic firsts.

‘CODA’, a film about a singer juggling her goals and her family that created a landmark for Deaf representation in the entertainment sector, won best picture. Actress Jessica Chastain received her first Academy Award win for best actress in a starring role for her work in ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye.’ Actor Will Smith won his first Academy Award for best actor in a major role for his performance in ‘King Richard.’

Actress Ariana DeBose was named best actress in a supporting role for her work in ‘West Side Story’, while filmmaker Jane Campion was named best director for ‘The Power Of The Dog’.

Here’s the full winner's list:

Best Picture: CODA

Directing: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Actress in a leading role: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Actor in a leading role: Will Smith, King Richard

Actress in a supporting role: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Actor in a supporting role: Troy Kotsur, CODA

Animated feature film: Encanto

Cinematography: Dune; Greig Fraser

Costume design: Cruella, Jenny Beavan

Documentary (feature): Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Documentary (short subject): The Queen of Basketball

Film editing: Dune; Joe Walker

International feature film: Japan, Drive My Car

Makeup and hairstyling: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Music (original score): Dune, score by Hans Zimmer

Music (original song): No Time To Die from No Time to Die

Production design: Dune

Short film (animated): The Windshield Wiper directed by Alberto Mielgo

Short film (live action): The Long Goodbye directed by Aneil Karia

Sound: Dune

Visual effects: Dune

Writing (adapted screenplay): CODA; screenplay by Siân Heder

Writing (original screenplay): Belfast; screenplay by Kenneth Branagh