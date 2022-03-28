Monday, Mar 28, 2022
Oscars 2022 Full Winners List: Will Smith Wins Best Actor, Jessica Chastain Wins Best Actress

Here’s the full winner's list from the Academy Awards 2022.

Will Smith Winning The Best Actor Award At The Oscar 2022

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 11:03 am

The Academy Awards 2022 have just wrapped up. The grandest night in Hollywood has come to an end, with a slew of historic firsts.

‘CODA’, a film about a singer juggling her goals and her family that created a landmark for Deaf representation in the entertainment sector, won best picture. Actress Jessica Chastain received her first Academy Award win for best actress in a starring role for her work in ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye.’ Actor Will Smith won his first Academy Award for best actor in a major role for his performance in ‘King Richard.’

Actress Ariana DeBose was named best actress in a supporting role for her work in ‘West Side Story’, while filmmaker Jane Campion was named best director for ‘The Power Of The Dog’.

Here’s the full winner's list:

Best Picture: CODA

Directing: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Actress in a leading role: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Actor in a leading role: Will Smith, King Richard

Actress in a supporting role: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Actor in a supporting role: Troy Kotsur, CODA

Animated feature film: Encanto

Cinematography: Dune; Greig Fraser

Costume design: Cruella, Jenny Beavan

Documentary (feature): Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Documentary (short subject): The Queen of Basketball

Film editing: Dune; Joe Walker

International feature film: Japan, Drive My Car

Makeup and hairstyling: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Music (original score): Dune, score by Hans Zimmer

Music (original song): No Time To Die from No Time to Die

Production design: Dune

Short film (animated): The Windshield Wiper directed by Alberto Mielgo

Short film (live action): The Long Goodbye directed by Aneil Karia

Sound: Dune

Visual effects: Dune

Writing (adapted screenplay): CODA; screenplay by Siân Heder

Writing (original screenplay): Belfast; screenplay by Kenneth Branagh

