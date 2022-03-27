As the big night for the 94th Academy Awards approaches, the excitement in the global film industry is at its peak. The prestigious award ceremony that aims at celebrating global cinema has, like every year, got a variety of films for nominations. The diversity rich films include strong performances by actors like Benedict Cumberbatch, Bradley Cooper, Leonardo DeCaprio and genres ranging from west sides, musicals, satirical comedy amongst others.

For every movie, buff, here is a summary of where you can watch the nominated movies digitally.

Nightmare Alley

Actor Bradley Cooper in Oscar-nominated film 'Nightmare Alley'.

The 2021 American neo-noir psychological thriller stars actors Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett. The movie is onscreen adaptation of 1946 novel by the same name and directed by Guillermo del Taro. The story revolves around the life of a drifter who learns the tricks of being a psychic and works his way up to become a wealthy man. The movie is nominated in the Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design category.

Where to Watch: The movie is streaming digitally on HBO Max and Hulu



Dune

Oscar-nominated movie 'Dune' has a rich ensemble cast.

Director Denis Villeneuve's film 'Dune' has an ensemble cast of Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Issac, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin amongst other notable names. The movie, which is based on a 1965 novel by the same name, has won 10 nominations in the categories of Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Cinematography , Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects. The story revolves around a family, caught in a greedy escapade to acquire the most valuable asset in the galaxy.

Where to Watch: The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and can be watched after subscription.



Belfast

'Belfast' has earned seven nominations in 2022 Oscars.

Director Kenneth Branagh's British coming-off-age drama is the story of a young boy, who lives in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The movie stars Jude Hill, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dorman and Judi Dench amongst others. The movie has got seven nominations in the Oscars in the catagories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Original Screenplay and Sound & Song respectively.

Where To Watch: The movie is available for paid streaming on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Vudu.



The Power of The Dog

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch stars in the lead role in 'The Power Of The Dog'.

Actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst's Western Psychological film is directed by Jane Campion. It is based on author Thomas Savage's 1967 novel by the same name. The story revolves around the life of Phil Burbank, a rancher, who is feared by some and admired by others around him. Things take a turn when he meets his brother's new wife and her son. The movie has got 10 nominations in the category of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing, Original Score, Production Design and Sound.

Where To Watch: The movie can be watched on Netflix.



King Richard

Actor Will Smith plays the role of William Richard in the biographical.

The movie is a biographical drama based on life of Richard Williams, father of tennis star Serena and Venus Williams. Actor Will Smith plays the role of Richard Williams in the Reinaldo Marcus Green's directorial. The movie has earned five nominations at the Oscars in the Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Original Screenplay and Editing & Song category respectively.

Where to Watch: The movie can be watched via free streaming on HBO Max. Viewers can also watch this movie via paid streaming on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV and Google Play.



Don't Look Up

A Netflix original, 'Don't Look Up' Is a Satirical Black Comedy.

Directed by Adam McKay, the satirical black comedy film has a star studded cast and looks at climate change through a different lens. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep in pivotal roles. The film has earned nominations in Best Picture, Original Screenplay and Editing & Score category.

Where to watch: 'Don't Look Up' is available for viewing on Netflix after subscription.

Drive My Car

A still from Oscar-nominated Japanese film 'Don't Look Up'.

The Japanese road film is directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi is based on author Haruki Murakami's short story by the same name. The film stars Hidetoshi Nishijima and Toko Miura. The movie follows the story of a well known stage actor and director who is coping up with the loss of his wife. The movie is nominated in four categories namely, Best Picture, Best Director, Adapted Screenplay and International Feature (Japan).

Where to Watch: The movie can be viewed on HBO Max after subscription.

Licorice Pizza

'Licorice Pizza' has got three nominations in the Oscars.

The American coming-off-age comedy drama is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. It stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman in the leading role. The story revolves around Alana Kane and Gary Valentine, as they grow up together and experience first love and the turmoils of life together. The movie is nominated in Best Picture, Best Director and Original Screenplay category.

Where To Watch: 'Licorice Pizza' can be viewed through paid streaming on YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu and Amazon Prime Video.



West Side Story

'The West Side Story' is a musical directed by Steven Spielberg.

Director Steven Spielberg's musical romantic film is an feature film adaptation of a 1957 musical by the same name. It stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in the leading roles. It talks of forbidden love and the lives of street gang members. The film is nominated in the categories of - Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Production Design, Costume Design, Cinematography and Sound.

Where to Watch- The movie can be viewed on OTT platforms of HBO Max or Disney Hotstar Plus.



CODA

'CODA' stars actress Emilia Jones in the leading role.

The English adaptation of French film La Famille Belier, the film CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) is directed by Sian Heder. The movie stars actress Emilia Jones as the eponymous CODA. It revolves around the story of the character Ruby, who is the only hearing member of a deaf family and how all of them strive to achieve balance in the society, with Ruby's musical aspirations becoming her calling.

The movie has earned nomination in Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay category.

Where to Watch: The movie can be viewed on Apple Itv for free for its subscribers.