Art & Entertainment

Orry Reveals He Watched ‘Bramarama’ Four Times Just For ‘Mohini Roy’, Internet Decodes He Meant ‘Mouni Roy, Brahmastra’

Orry recently made an appearance on Arhaan Khan's ‘Dumb Biryani’ show, and talked about ‘Bramarama’ and ‘Mohini Roy’.

Advertisement

Orry with Mouni Roy
info_icon

Internet sensation Orry recently appeared on the show ‘Dumb Biryani’, Arhaan Khan and Dev Raiyani, and spoke about how he ‘manifested’ somebody named ‘Mohini Roy’ to enter his life after being impressed by her in the film ‘Bramarama’. While he was talking about Mouni Roy and ‘Brahmastra’, which internet users deciphered, but no one on the show corrected him. Orry went on to recall how he FaceTimed with ‘Mohini Roy’ with Guru Randhawa. 

Orry was heard saying on the show, “I manifested Mohini Roy once, and it worked. Mohini Roy, you know Mohini Roy? I’m not too well-versed in Bollywood movies, because I don’t speak Hindi well, so I usually watch if it’s a really good movie or if my friends are in it. But when I watched Bramarama, and I saw Mohini Roy’s character, I was f**king impressed. I’ve gone to see the movie four times just to watch her scenes. When her scenes ended, I would be like, ‘S**t, Mohini’s scenes ended’.”

Advertisement

Revealing how she became good friends with ‘Mohini’, Orry further added, “Eventually, one day, my friend Guru Randhawa called me on FaceTime because he was with her, and she FaceTimed me, and eventually she added me on Instagram. I basically manifested Mohini, and now we’re really good friends.” 

Clearly, the internet users were puzzled by Orry’s story. “Mohini?? Brahma…what?” one person commented. Another wrote, “Mohini Roy Brahamana?? Yaaaaar I actually searched who is Mohini Roy… Then I came to know he is talking about Mouni Roy and it’s Brahmastra.” A third person wrote in the comments section, “And I thought she was someone from Punjab industry plus and old lady.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Orry also shared how he had a rather regular life before becoming famous, and even worked as a shoe salesman at a high-end fashion boutique. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  2. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know
  3. Al Pacino Birthday Special: 'Heat' To 'Scarface', 7 Stellar Performances That Highlight The Oscar-Winner's Legacy
  4. Age Of Agitation: Student Protests Surge Across U.S. Universities Over Israel's War On Gaza
  5. Podcast Star Alex Cooper And Matt Kaplan Say 'I Do' In Dreamy Riviera Maya Wedding Celebration
  6. Young And Angry: Columbia Student Protests Continue To Rattle The Powers That Be
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Rakes Up 'Inheritance Tax' Again To Slam Cong; YouTuber Manish Kashyap Joins BJP
  8. Sports News LIVE: Liverpool's Premier League Title Hopes Dented After 0-2 Loss At Everton