Internet sensation Orry recently appeared on the show ‘Dumb Biryani’, Arhaan Khan and Dev Raiyani, and spoke about how he ‘manifested’ somebody named ‘Mohini Roy’ to enter his life after being impressed by her in the film ‘Bramarama’. While he was talking about Mouni Roy and ‘Brahmastra’, which internet users deciphered, but no one on the show corrected him. Orry went on to recall how he FaceTimed with ‘Mohini Roy’ with Guru Randhawa.
Orry was heard saying on the show, “I manifested Mohini Roy once, and it worked. Mohini Roy, you know Mohini Roy? I’m not too well-versed in Bollywood movies, because I don’t speak Hindi well, so I usually watch if it’s a really good movie or if my friends are in it. But when I watched Bramarama, and I saw Mohini Roy’s character, I was f**king impressed. I’ve gone to see the movie four times just to watch her scenes. When her scenes ended, I would be like, ‘S**t, Mohini’s scenes ended’.”
Revealing how she became good friends with ‘Mohini’, Orry further added, “Eventually, one day, my friend Guru Randhawa called me on FaceTime because he was with her, and she FaceTimed me, and eventually she added me on Instagram. I basically manifested Mohini, and now we’re really good friends.”
Clearly, the internet users were puzzled by Orry’s story. “Mohini?? Brahma…what?” one person commented. Another wrote, “Mohini Roy Brahamana?? Yaaaaar I actually searched who is Mohini Roy… Then I came to know he is talking about Mouni Roy and it’s Brahmastra.” A third person wrote in the comments section, “And I thought she was someone from Punjab industry plus and old lady.”
Meanwhile, Orry also shared how he had a rather regular life before becoming famous, and even worked as a shoe salesman at a high-end fashion boutique.