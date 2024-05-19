On Ruskin Bond's 90th Birthday, Gear Up To Witness His Classics Like Never Before With These Audiobooks

On May 19 this year, India’s beloved author Ruskin Bond celebrates his 90th birthday, and on the special occasion, we cannot help but reminisce about our childhood, and take a journey back in time. Most of us have cherished moments of spending time reading his classics, which were like a window to picturesque landscapes. His stories boasted of vivid details, like birds chirping, and animals in their natural habitat.
So on his birthday, let’s recall his best stories, which had every character feel like an old friend. For avid fans of Ruskin Bond, his timeless tales are now easily accessible, and what better way to enjoy family time than to indulge time reading his classics.
Sharing his excitement, Ruskin Bond said in a statement, “I hope to see people listening to audiobooks extensively during the summer break. It excites me to know that many of my books and stories are accessible and I am confident that children will enjoy listening to these audiobooks on the service during their summer vacation.”
The Great Train Journey
Written by: Ruskin Bond; Narrated by: Ranvijay Pratap Singh
This is a compilation of stories based on the hinterland’s railway stations. From the enchanting moment of a dragon-like locomotive emerging from its cavern to the quaint encounters of passengers, his stories are sure to transport you into a world where the mundane meets the magical. Tune in and join him on an unforgettable expedition through the soul of the Indian hinterland.
The Perfect Murder
Written by: Ruskin Bond; Narrated by: Tejas Menon
Hidden in the shadowy recesses of a cafe, the perfect murder unfolds! However, executing the perfect crime is far from effortless. Dive into this audiobook and journey through a collection of mysterious tales, where each story challenges you to unravel motives, alibis, and the elusive identity of the culprit. With twists and turns, it promises an enthralling experience for mystery enthusiasts keen on testing their wits against the master of the genre.
The Trees of Dehra
Written by: Ruskin Bond; Narrated by: Abhishek Sharma
In ‘The Trees of Dehra,’ Ruskin Bond weaves a heartfelt narrative around the silent guardians of our world, the trees. From the majestic willows, who do more than 'weep,' to the godlike deodars aspiring to touch the heavens, he brings these gentle giants to life with touching tales. Through lyrical prose and compelling anecdotes, he invites us to reconsider the profound impact of these silent chroniclers on our past, present, and future.
Tales of Fosterganj
Written by: Ruskin Bond; Narrated by: Sam Dastor
In a twist of fate, an itinerant writer finds himself drawn to the village of Fosterganj, guided by a mysterious force he cannot comprehend. As he wanders through the bustling bazaar on a serene May morning, he stumbles upon tales waiting to be unravelled. Join him on a journey through the enigmatic streets of Fosterganj, where every encounter holds a secret waiting to be discovered.
Roads to Mussoorie
Written by: Ruskin Bond; Narrated by: Fred Stella
Ruskin Bond shares delightful sketches of his beloved hometown, narrating his adventures to and from Mussoorie, intertwined with daily scandals of the hill town's life. Filled with humour and keen observations of ordinary yet essential details, this collection paints a vivid picture of the geographic, social, and cultural fabric of Mussoorie, making it a memorable ode to the writer's surroundings and the influence it laid on his life and work.