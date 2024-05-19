On Ruskin Bond's 90th Birthday, Gear Up To Witness His Classics Like Never Before With These Audiobooks

Hidden in the shadowy recesses of a cafe, the perfect murder unfolds! However, executing the perfect crime is far from effortless. Dive into this audiobook and journey through a collection of mysterious tales, where each story challenges you to unravel motives, alibis, and the elusive identity of the culprit. With twists and turns, it promises an enthralling experience for mystery enthusiasts keen on testing their wits against the master of the genre.