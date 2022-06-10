OM The Battle Within: Important Highlights From The Trailer

Zee Studios launched the trailer of its upcoming film ‘OM: The Battle Within’ today (June 10). The film features actor Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role. Actors Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana and Prachee Shah also star in key roles. It is a Paper Doll Entertainment production, presented by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan.

It is an action drama in which Kapur essays the role of a fearless warrior, Om, who has lost his memory. He also has to complete a mission against the backdrop of espionage charges against his father, Dev Rathod (Shroff), a nuclear scientist.

The trailer was packed with a lot of action and carefully choreographed fight sequences. Here are the highlights that stood out.

1) It Plays On The Hot Topic Of Devotion To The Country

The trailer establishes the tone of the film. It is set in the top-secret, higher echelons of the Indian government and every character is a devout patriot. There is a hearty dose of ‘desh bhakti’ in the film and it is packed with patriotic one-liners such as ‘Rakt rahe ya na rahe, rashtra hamesha rahega’, which essentially translates to the nation being greater than the self. The trailer has tapped into the hot topic of nationalism with its carefully worded dialogues and references. It remains to be seen if this will result in box office success.

2) Larger Than Life Fight Scenes

The trailer was packed with larger-than-life fight scenes which were carefully choreographed and aided by VFX. The audience will surely enjoy these fight scenes in which Kapoor seems to defy the laws of physics, all while flashing the classic smouldering look. It will be interesting to see if this is all that the film has to offer and whether the action scenes overpower the rest of the plot.

3) The Story Inflates To One Character

It is very clear from the trailer that the plot revolves around Om, a fearless warrior like no one has seen before. The plot seems to become all about him very quickly and one can only hope that it does not divert from other aspects of the film. His emotional scenes with his mother, however, provide some balance to the action-packed film.

4) Espionage And Nuclear Ambitions

The film has cleverly tapped into the nationalism trope and has picked India’s prided nuclear programme as an engaging plot point. Shroff plays the role of a nuclear scientist who is planning something big, but is ultimately accused of espionage. It is interesting to note that this trope of ‘espionage at the highest levels of government agencies’ has been going around for a while now, with R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry’ being the latest example. The audience today is also not one who puts up with convenient or under-researched writing. Therefore the film has a challenge in retaining the audience’s interest.

5) Aditya Roy Kapur’s Return To The Screen

Kapur is returning to the screen after a while. He is also coming back in a never seen avatar. The audience will definitely want to watch his performance and the many parahuman fight sequences in which he bears it all.

The trailer of ‘OM: The Battle Within’ has surely put the film on our radar. It will release in cinemas on July 1 this year.

