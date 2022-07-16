Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
No More Film Shooting Around Kerala Secretariat Now

The Kerala government has enforced a ban on film shooting in the area around the State Secretariat owing to the high-security nature of the premises.

Kerala State Secretariat
Kerala State Secretariat Wikimedia Commons

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 12:17 pm

The Kerala government has enforced a ban on film shooting in the area around the State Secretariat. An order to this effect was passed last month as the area is a high-security zone and on account of the shooting, a lot of people are seen in the place.

The imposing Secretariat building was built in 1869 and the Roman and Dutch style of architecture was employed for it and is now a prime heritage property also.

Hitherto, permission was given to shoot inside the Secretariat building, which also houses the complex of the Kerala Legislative Assembly where the sittings were held till 1998, following which it now is being held in the exclusive complex of the Assembly, located a few kilometres from the old assembly.

Even though shootings have been banned in and around the high-security area, permission can be secured from the Chief Minister. One application which is now before Pinarayi Vijayan is from acclaimed Malayalam film director Shaji Kailas, whose newest blockbuster venture 'Kaapa' starring Prithviraj seeking a day's permission for their shoot.

[With Inputs From IANS]

