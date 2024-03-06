Nivetha Pethuraj, best known for her roles in films like ‘Mental Madhilo’, ‘Tik Tik Tik’, and ‘Bloody Mary’, has been in the news lately. Recently, multiple reports alleged that she is the reason the Formula 4 Night Street race has made its way to Chennai. Not just this, another report also alleged that a minister had bought a house for the actor in Dubai. Pethuraj took to her social media and penned a note to quash these claims.
Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Nivetha Pethuraj penned a strong-worded statement and refuted these rumours. She wrote, “Lately there has been false news circulating about money being lavishly spent on me. I kept quiet because I thought people who are speaking about this will have some humanity to verify the information they receive before mindlessly spoiling a girl’s life. My family and I have been under extreme stress for a few days. Please think before spreading such false news.”
Take a look at the statement here.
Pethuraj mentioned that she has been financially independent since she was 16. She also revealed that her family has been living in Dubai for 20 years now. Talking about the reports, she added, “I can confirm that none of the information spoken about me so far is true. We live in a rented house in Dubai since 2002. Also, racing has been my passion since 2013. In fact, I had no idea about the races being conducted in Chennai. I’m not as important as you are making it look. I lead a very simple life.”
The statement revealed that the actor will not press legal charges against the people who spread rumours about her.